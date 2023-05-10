Southport aldermen

Southport aldermen Tom Lombardi, Karen Mosteller and Robert Carroll discuss the agenda for Thursday’s board meeting. 

 

Southport aldermen have a decision to make at Thursday night’s monthly board meeting concerning the Oakton subdivision. City staff and the Southport Planning Board have already recommended approval of the Oakton preliminary plat, and aldermen will have to follow suit unless they can give distinct examples that would support a denial.

Oakton is a 42-lot proposal on 20.51-acres located between Fodale and Stuart avenues. Hanover Design Services submitted the plat application in July 2021, which includes access points to existing roads on Stuart Avenue, Sand Dollar Lane in The Hammocks subdivision and two to Fodale Avenue. 