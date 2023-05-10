Southport aldermen have a decision to make at Thursday night’s monthly board meeting concerning the Oakton subdivision. City staff and the Southport Planning Board have already recommended approval of the Oakton preliminary plat, and aldermen will have to follow suit unless they can give distinct examples that would support a denial.
Oakton is a 42-lot proposal on 20.51-acres located between Fodale and Stuart avenues. Hanover Design Services submitted the plat application in July 2021, which includes access points to existing roads on Stuart Avenue, Sand Dollar Lane in The Hammocks subdivision and two to Fodale Avenue.
City Planner Maureen Meehan updated aldermen on the Oakton plat application at the board’s May 5 agenda meeting.
“It’s an administrative decision, so if it meets all the minimum criteria for the UDO the board must recommend approval,” Meehan said. “You can table it or recommend denial, but if you recommend denial you have to give very specific reasons from the UDO where it does not meet those standards.”
Response times
City staff made its recommendation to approve during the planning board’s April meeting and the board accepted it and sent the application to the aldermen.
A sticking point with some of the aldermen is the inclusion of an ingress road off of Stuart Avenue. Stuart Avenue residents have appeared before the planning board in recent weeks to oppose the ingress they feel would make an already busy thoroughfare even more congested. Stuart Avenue resident Marjorie Jones launched a petition that garnered more than 100 signatures.
Aldermen Robert Carroll and Lowe Davis expressed opposition to the Stuart Avenue access point at the agenda meeting.
“I’ve looked at this plan real close ... and they’ve got four ways to go in and three ways to go out,” said Davis. “That seems in excess. That’s an objection I have. ... this is not good for the welfare of the community.”
Davis said she felt that future Oakton residents could access the subdivision off Fodale Avenue, adding less than a minute to their trip home. Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew pushed back on the assertion that a minute wouldn’t make much difference to entering the subdivision.
“Alderman Davis said 50 seconds doesn’t matter, but it does if you have an emergency and you’re trying to get an ambulance to a house,” Drew said. “You’ve got to think about emergency access to the people who are going to be living in that community, in that subdivision. ... That’s one thing you’ve got to look at this with these ingresses and egresses: You’ve got to look at interconnectivity to get emergency equipment in there if someone is having an emergency.”
When asked by Carroll if he supported the access road, Drew said his decision was based on information collected and analyzed during the application’s review process.
“I’m not necessarily in favor of it,” said Drew. “But we’ve reviewed it and if you eliminate that entrance off of Stuart (Avenue), you’ve got a longer distance that you’re going to have to come off of Fodale (Avenue) to be able to access houses that are going to be close to Stuart Avenue. It’s going to make a difference in response times.”
Tree removal
Since the Oakton plat application was submitted in July, it will not be subjected to any amendments made by the city’s UDO related to tree protection and landscape preservation. Removing trees for the access road proved to be another point of contention with aldermen.
“My other objection is what they’re doing with the trees,” Davis said. “This is essentially a clear-cutting operation. It was explained last time that they had to do that to handle the drainage. Surely there are other ways to do that ... and trees help with drainage.”
Alderman John Allen asked Meehan if she could discuss with developers the possibility of having the Stuart Avenue access road be allowed for emergency vehicles only. Meehan said Stanley Martin Homes owns the rights to the property and already has tried to work with the community by changing the road to “access only.”
“I’ll be happy to ask them,” said Meehan.
Carroll was more direct with his desire to turn the application down.
“How do we find language that would support a denial because of this entrance?” Carroll asked, adding, “Maybe that’s an inappropriate question to ask.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said that while nobody wants to send more traffic down Stuart Avenue, city staff and the planning board recommended approval.
“(Stuart Avenue) is like a freeway, but it’s been reviewed by staff, our fire, police and EMS,” Hatem said. “If there’s another way to deny it, you’ll have to put your collective heads together – separately, of course – and find a way to see if there is a way to give some relief to Stuart Avenue.”
The Southport Board of Aldermen meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Southport Community Building.