On Sunday night the first emergence of the season at Nest No. 3 took place during strong downpours and high winds. Volunteers with Caswell Beach Turtle Watch (CBTW) 10 reported that an estimated 64 turtles hatched during the storm, triggering what is expected to be a very exciting time over the next several weeks.

“Our season is about to get really busy,” said Theresa Putnam, co-coordinator with CBTW. As of Tuesday only four nests had hatched in the state. The one at Caswell Beach was second.

