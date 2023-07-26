On Sunday night the first emergence of the season at Nest No. 3 took place during strong downpours and high winds. Volunteers with Caswell Beach Turtle Watch (CBTW) 10 reported that an estimated 64 turtles hatched during the storm, triggering what is expected to be a very exciting time over the next several weeks.
“Our season is about to get really busy,” said Theresa Putnam, co-coordinator with CBTW. As of Tuesday only four nests had hatched in the state. The one at Caswell Beach was second.
“We wish we could’ve been first (in the state), but this means we’ve got turtles going into the water and helping the species to survive,” Putnam said.
CBTW has located 83 turtle nests this year and as the weather continues to warm, more hatchlings are expected to emerge. A cooler than usual May spilled over into the first of June and will result in the earlier nests taking a little longer to hatch, said Putnam. The third nest found in 2023 was the first one to hatch because it had to be relocated out of the high tide.
“Nest No. 1 still hasn’t hatched yet, and it’s on Day 65,” Putnam said Tuesday morning. “It was colder longer this year,” explained Putnam. “The season should really start getting rolling soon. Fairly quickly, I would imagine.”
Nests typically produce an average of 120 eggs, meaning thousands of baby turtles will be making their way to the ocean at Caswell Beach and Oak Island in the coming month. It usually takes about two months for the eggs to hatch, and hatching season typically extends into early September. Oak Island has a reported 115 nests.
“As it starts getting warmer, the nests will start hatching sooner,” said Putnam. “We inventory them all and send our findings into the State Wildlife Commission website, seaturtle.org.”
CBTW volunteers have to wait at least 72 hours after the turtles have hatched before they can inventory a nest. The rain Sunday night prevented anyone from making an accurate estimate of the hatchlings, but Putnam said volunteers will be able to go in and count the number of hatched shells and unhatched shells, and possibly help any babies who may have gotten stuck during the hatching process.
“We weren’t there because the lightning ran us off,” Putnam said. “We couldn’t see many tracks due to the rain so we’re not sure how many came out. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
CBTW asks the public to report any activity taking place around the nests without a team member present at 910-368-6323.