This year wasn’t Bob Hughes first time at a China Olympic Games.
In 2008, Hughes, a St. James resident from New York who still summers near Lake Placid – a place with its own Olympic history as the home of the 1980 Olympic Games – covered the Beijing games as a television producer for Olympic Broadcasting Services.
The former luge athlete turned broadcasting company owner returned to China earlier this year for the 2022 Winter Olympics and experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in ways most Americans might associate with the movies.
Hazmat suits, armed guards, mostly empty arenas, daily PCR testing and threats of jail highlighted much of Hughes’ nearly month-long stay in the scenic mountains outside of Beijing.
“I had worked the 2008 summer games but this was completely different,” Hughes said. “Any person involved in the games themselves … the Covid regulations and restrictions they put on everyone – for an American, were pretty over the top.”
Hughes’s access to his surroundings consisted of the hotel where he stayed and his makeshift production studio near the state-of-the-art luge, bobsled and skeleton track.
“We never were allowed to mix with any of the general population,” said Hughes. “We were put into quarantine at the hotel.”
He said that the hotel had a fence around it with police guarding it and that when he and his crew went to work at the track which was 40 minutes away, they were put on a dedicated bus service right outside the hotel driveway.
“We went to the track and we went to the hotel, that’s all we could do,” said Hughes.
Some of the hotel’s front desk employees, all of his daily Covid testers, and the flight attendants on the trip from Paris to China wore hazmat suits. Hughes also said failing to produce the proper documentation could lead to him being flown back home.
“On the flight (to China) we were on a full size jet, one that could carry 200 people or more, that had 28 people on it,” Hughes said. “Hotel staff stayed in a dormitory building at the hotel, and they had to spend 21 days in quarantine before and after everyone was there. I felt sorry for them.”
Hughes went to the Games with a large production crew assembled of people from all over the globe. On one occasion, three men in Hughes’s crew thought it would be OK to walk across the street from the track and take a quick selfie. They were quickly arrested by Chinese police.
“The track is on the side of a mountain,” said Hughes.”There is nobody up there. They walked through the gate because it was open and walked across the street, all of 30 feet, to take a selfie. They were arrested.
“We needed them,” he said.
Luckily, Hughes and his staff were able to talk the local government officials in to letting them off the hook for leaving the designated area, but the officials told Hughes’s crew that could not happen again. It left an impression on all of them.
In between the daily testing, encounters with police and unsuccessful attempts to order Chinese food in the hotel restaurant, Hughes said he found time to do what the International Olympic Committee hired him to be there for: capture captivating images of some of the world’s best athletes competing on a nearly two-mile track of ice.
Hughes grew up outside of New York City, but his love of luge drew him to Lake Placid. He remembers the United States hockey team upsetting the Soviet Union in the 1980 Games, en route to an improbable gold medal that captured the country’s attention.
“I was there. It was wild,” Hughes recalled. “Everyone assumed the U.S. would lose. Sure enough, we all know what happened.”
Hughes eventually forged his own Olympic career as the athlete-turned-manager served as a luge coach on the national team at the 1984 games in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. His time as the team’s marketing director and dealing with big sponsors soon led to a career in television broadcasting. He went on to own his own company, CARR-Hughes Production, producing various track events for NBC.
“I’m retired now but I have a long history of producing a lot of amateur olympic-type sports for clients,” said Hughes. “At one point I was the producer worldwide for the international luge federation, doing all of their programs.”
This year Hughes’s team arrived at the state-of-the-art 1,615-meter Beijing track before the Olympics started and went about setting up nearly four dozen cameras and eight replay devices. Hughes focused solely on the luge, bobsled and skeleton competitions as mobility between venues around the Olympic grounds was extremely limited, if allowed at all. Hughes said they came to the track with a pre-set plan, but being able to adjust “on the fly” is a big part of his job.
“You always have to be ready for something to go wrong because something always does,” Hughes said. “A cable comes loose, a camera goes down … something.”
NBC unexpectedly rewarded Hughes and his team for all of their hard work after the Super Bowl in February: the network followed the game with a live broadcast from the Olympics, using the feed being provided by Hughes.
“I didn’t expect that,”said Hughes. “NBC went to live coverage and that was me: I was the producer of that. We were live.
“It was the highest rated Olympic coverage for NBC, by double.”
After 28 days abroad Hughes traveled nonstop for 40 hours to get home – the trip from China took almost two more days than expected, but getting back to St. James proved worth the wait.
“It felt really good,” Hughes said.