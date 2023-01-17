Supt. Oates resigns

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20.

Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the Public Schools of North Carolina. This is a position that will allow Dr. Oates the opportunity to serve over 1.5 million students across North Carolina. His first day in his new position will be February 20.