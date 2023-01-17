Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20.
Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the Public Schools of North Carolina. This is a position that will allow Dr. Oates the opportunity to serve over 1.5 million students across North Carolina. His first day in his new position will be February 20.
After the Board of Education returned from closed session, Dr. Oates announced his resignation and stated, “For the last seven years I have served in several capacities in Brunswick County Schools. I was embraced by the school system and the Brunswick County community at large. It is now my home. Lifelong relationships have been forged and I am grateful for every encounter I have had with the people in this wonderful school system.”
Dr. Oates also expressed his appreciation to the Brunswick County Schools Board of Education, “I want to thank you for your undying support as we have worked together to improve outcomes for the students of Brunswick County Schools. I have often stated that there is not another district I would like to lead. Brunswick County School is a jewel,” said Oates.
The Brunswick County Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to approve former BCS Superintendent Les Tubb to serve as interim Superintendent while the search to find Dr. Oates’ permanent replacement is conducted. The Board of Education anticipates the new Superintendent to take office on July 1.