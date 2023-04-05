Former Southport Police Department (SPD) Lieutenant Michael Simmons was found guilty in February of two misdemeanors for his role in a 2018 case that left local enforcement in the hands of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Brunswick County Clerk of Courts Office, a jury found Simmons guilty on Feb. 1 of one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. He was found not guilty on three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one felony count of obstruction of justice. The trial started on Jan. 23.
Simmons received a 45-day suspended sentence and was placed on one year of supervised probation for each misdemeanor conviction. Simmons’ probation was reduced to unsupervised after he paid $595 in court costs.
Simmons has appealed the misdemeanor convictions. The N.C. Court of Appeals in Raleigh will review case to determine if the transcript and evidence warranted a guilty verdict. His attorney, Gregory Williams, feels confident the case can be overturned.
“Our contention is that the evidence submitted at trial does not support a conviction for either of those (misdemeanors),” Williams said. “We’re confident that the court of appeals will see that and that justice will be administered.”
Williams said the appeals process is slow and it could be years before a decision is rendered in Simmons’ case. The court of appeals could decide to uphold, or reverse the conviction entirely, or split the charges up and overturn one of them.
“Mr. Simmons’ side of the story hasn’t really been shared,” said Williams. “It’s been pretty one-sided. We’re very thankful that the jury got it right with the felony charges. There was no evidence presented to support those charges. The same applies to the misdemeanor charges. We hope the court of appeals will see it that way, as well.”
Simmons and then-Chief of Police Gary Smith were arrested in 2018 and charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties, and obstruction of justice following a state and federal investigation into allegations that the two officers were working a second job while claiming to be on the clock for SPD.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started looking into the allegations of the two officers’ activities in April 2018 and alleged Smith and Simmons were driving overnight shifts for Oak Island Transport during hours they submitted on daily activity reports for SPD. The two were charged on July 26, 2018, and subsequently fired from SPD three months later.
The city placed the entire department on administrative leave pending an internal audit. Southport hired the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to conduct its law enforcement as the audit and investigation played out, costing the city $1,700 a day.
Smith pled guilty in January to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice in Brunswick County Superior Court. Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell sentenced Smith to 12 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay $2,560 to the City of Southport in restitution. Bell said after Smith paid restitution and court costs, he could be switched to unsupervised probation.