Former Southport Police Department (SPD) Lieutenant Michael Simmons was found guilty in February of two misdemeanors for his role in a 2018 case that left local enforcement in the hands of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

According to the Brunswick County Clerk of Courts Office, a jury found Simmons guilty on Feb. 1 of one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. He was found not guilty on three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one felony count of obstruction of justice. The trial started on Jan. 23.