They remembered.
Twenty-two years later, they remembered a day too awful to forget.
The Southport Fire Department marked Patriot Day on Monday morning with its fourth 9/11 memorial ceremony, honoring first responders and others who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City.
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew told those assembled for the ceremony, “President George Bush, standing at Ground Zero, said, ‘One of the worst days in American history saw some of the bravest acts in American history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11, and here in this hallowed place, we pledge we will never forget their sacrifice.’”
The images in front of the Southport Fire Headquarters were powerful. Three hundred and forty-three sets of firefighter boots were neatly lined up, each with a small American flag and the name and engine company of a New York City firefighter who died that day.
“These boots and flags sitting here before us are a realistic symbol, a reminder of those heroes who ran toward danger, giving their all,” said Southport Police Chief Todd Coring.
In the middle of it the display sat a sobering reminder of 9/11: a steel beam from the World Trade Center that the South Essex (N.J.) Fire Department gave to the Southport Fire Department a week earlier. It is planned to become part of a permanent memorial at Southport Fire Headquarters.
The heart-tugging scene in the brilliant sunshine also featured 72 blue-lined American flags and boots representing the 72 law enforcement officers lost that day.
Eight Stars of Life, the symbol for emergency medical services, and boots underneath each of them memorialized the eight EMS workers who died that day.
Two hijacked airliners crashed into the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. By 10:28 a.m. both buildings had collapsed.
“In one single moment, life was never the same,” said Drew.
Standing on a raised platform behind a red, white and blue wreath, Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem paid tribute to the heroes who fell while trying to save others.
“The New York City Fire Department lost 343 members on that day as they raced into burning buildings to extinguish fires and to save lives,” he said. “No one could predict the horror, terror and tragedy that would transpire that day. We remember all 2,977 souls that perished.”
With 10 Southport firefighters in dress uniform and six Southport police officers called to attention, the first of four 12-by-18-foot American flags positioned on front of the building were unfurled at 8:46 a.m., the same time as the attack on the North Tower. Southport Fire Capt. Jonathan Bullard rang a bell three times and bagpipes played.
The process was repeated at 9:03 a.m. to honor the memory of those lives lost at the South Tower, at 9:37 a.m. for those who died at the Pentagon attack, and at 10:07 a.m. for a hijacked airliner that crashed into an open field in Shanksville, Pa., after passengers resisted.
In honor of the lives lost, Southport Fire Department firefighter Alan Davies performed “Taps” on a bugle.
“I don’t think there’s another city … maybe except New York City … that has a more solemn or more sacred ceremony than Southport has today,” said Hatem.
Southport Fire Department member Chris Gizzi served as a volunteer fireman in Rockland County, outside of New York City, at the time of the terrorist attacks. He said he lost five people he knew that day. Gizzi called Southport’s ceremony “absolutely astonishing.”
Drew recalled the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when working as a code enforcement officer for the city, his office was notified to turn on a television because something tragic was happening in New York City.
“That afternoon we gathered at the fire department on Nash Street and we put out over a hundred and fifty flags on Howe Street, decorating each one of our telephone poles, just to show that the spirit of America cannot be broken,” Drew recalled.
Southport Battalion Chief Ralph Treadway, who organizes the memorial event, said it is important for people to recognize what first responders do. “A lot of people don’t get paid to do this and they give their life, sacrifice their time, their family and everything else when they are in a time of trouble,” he said.
Of those who perished on 9/11, Drew said, “We will never forget the victims, nor will we ever forget the extraordinary courage, service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, passengers, crew members, the clergy and Pentagon personnel during the 9/11 attacks. Through all of the devastation, the American people proved our spirit could not be broken.”
Or forgotten.