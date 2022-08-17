Bald Head fire

The November fire destroyed four homes on Bald Head Island.

 

While highly complementary of staff’s response and dedication, an independent review of the conflagration on Bald Head Island last November notes several serous, systemic issues with the larger public safety infrastructure.

The November 20 blaze consumed four homes but no one was seriously injured. At the request of the village, Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier conducted an after-incident review. Hasenmeier has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in public administration. He is also an instructor at two colleges, and a graduate of the National Fire Academy executive fire officer program.