While highly complementary of staff’s response and dedication, an independent review of the conflagration on Bald Head Island last November notes several serous, systemic issues with the larger public safety infrastructure.
The November 20 blaze consumed four homes but no one was seriously injured. At the request of the village, Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier conducted an after-incident review. Hasenmeier has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in public administration. He is also an instructor at two colleges, and a graduate of the National Fire Academy executive fire officer program.
Twelve other fire departments, plus staff from Brunswick County, U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Marine Patrol assisted that night. Part of the problem, the report stated, was a lack of clear communication about how the mutual responders would arrive and how they would be taken to the scene. There were also issues with access by volunteers and auxiliary staff to additional supplies at the Public Safety building, the report stated. Water pressure was inadequate and efforts to boost it during the fire were only partially successful, the report stated. It also said there were multiple issues with low water pressure and volume.
The report said firefighters had inadequate and/or outdated equipment, among other issues. He recommended better and more protective gear for the island responders.
“Given the age of the apparatus, noted out-of-service generators, reported pump pressure governor issues and unspecified comments about poor mechanical issues with the ladder, a thorough inspection by a certified fire apparatus mechanic should be performed,” the report stated.
The key recommendations were:
• Inspect apparatus.
• Inventory equipment and assess operational deployment needs.
• Assess water utilities.
• Advance community risk reduction practices (such as working smoke alarms).
• Review and develop standard operating procedures.
• Conduct incident command system training
• Increase hands-on firefighter training
• Enhance volunteer and Public Safety Auxiliary program
“The village immediately went to work on addressing the recommendations from Chief Hasenmeier’s after action analysis,” the village said in a statement. “A few of the actions taken include the purchase of equipment, scheduling of live burn exercises for increased hands-on training for staff, an improved inspection system for vehicles and equipment, and an operational needs assessment.”
“To address community risk reduction, the village adopted a pine straw ordinance which prohibits the use of pine straw or any other landscape material with the fire rate spread more than 24-inches per minute from being placed, kept, or stored within 25 feet of any building or other structure with a combustible exterior,” the statement continued. “The village has ordered a $1.4 million ladder truck to replace a still functioning, but older, truck. The customized truck will have a longer ladder, at 100-feet long, which will allow for a longer span of reach over trees and structures. The Village’s Public Service Auxiliary’s fundraising effort raised at least $429,000 toward the purchase of the truck.”