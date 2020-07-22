Another person is dead from COVID-19, raising Brunswick County’s resident death toll to 11.
The passing was reported on July 16, the county public information officer said. The individual was over 65, had underlying medical conditions and they were not associated with a congregate living facility, the spokesperson confirmed.
Also in recent days, Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Fodale Avenue identified four cases of COVID-19 among two residents and two staff members, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This is the sixth outbreak at a congregate living setting in the county.
At Brunswick Health & Rehab Center, three residents have tested positive; at Universal Health Care of Brunswick, 16 staff members and 25 residents tested positive; at Arbor Landing of Ocean Isle Beach, one employee and four residents tested positive; and at Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, 11 staff members and four residents tested positive.
The outbreak at Autumn Care of Shallotte has ended. Since the initial three positive cases were discovered in early June, no other positive tests have been reported.
Meanwhile, Brunswick County was approaching 1,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday with the local tally standing at 987. Four hundred and eighty patients were isolated in their homes and 13 were hospitalized.
While at least 483 of the remaining resident cases are recovered, 11 are dead because of COVID-19. Two non-residents also died while isolated in the area.
County public health officials continue to reiterate that increased activities in public spaces and social gatherings, especially ones where people choose not to wear face covers nor social distance, are resulting in community spread.
“Learn from others’ experiences and make efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones during this crucial time when cases continue to rise,” stated Cris Harrelson, Brunswick County Health Services Director.
Workers in the service industry are contracting the virus at higher rates and are contributing to the rising numbers. Consistent with state and national trends, a significant portion – nearly 35% – of positive tests belong to people between 25 and 49 years old, the average ages for service-type employees.
On July 14, the county reported the first death of a resident in the 25-49 age bracket. The person was an employee at Universal Health Care.
Health officials caution against assuming the virus affects only older people or those with health issues.
“This virus affects everyone differently, so we cannot assume we know how our bodies might react if we are exposed to the virus, no matter how young or healthy you are,” Harrelson said. “Even if you do test positive and have little to no symptoms, you and your family, roommates, friends, and other close contacts you were near recently will likely have to quarantine for 14 days and could get sick themselves, sometimes at more severe levels. These are possibilities we need everyone to consider.”
Minorities are also disproportionately affected, both in the county and across the state. Close to 22% of the local cases are Hispanic/Latinx residents, despite the county’s population of this ethnicity being just 9%. Also, although the Black population is 10%, about 15% of cases so far involve Black residents.
From July 14 to July 21, the number of cases increased in ZIP code 28461 from 58 to 67, including two deaths; ZIP code 28422 from 61 to 68, with four deaths; and ZIP code 28465 from 27 to 30, none of which have resulted in deaths, according to NCDHHS.
Across the Cape Fear region, counties are enduring the spread of COVID-19, similar to Brunswick. On Tuesday, New Hanover County had 1,889 cases; Pender County had 501; and Columbus County had 709.
North Carolina, as a whole, had 102,861 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday with 1,815 reported that day. Of those, 1,668 have resulted in death, and at least 78,707 are presumed to be recovered.
“We’ve passed the 100,000 mark of confirmed cases,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a media briefing Tuesday. “This is a somber, serious benchmark. We pray for those who’ve lost loved ones to this virus.”
Also during the briefing, Cooper commended major retailers such as Walmart that are enforcing the statewide mask mandate. He indicated he believes the requirement is preventing North Carolina from spiking as other states are.
“For those who continue to defy basic decency and common sense because they refuse to wear a mask: either wear one or don’t go in the store,” Cooper said. “The refusal to wear a mask is selfish. It infringes on the life and liberty of everyone else in the store.”
The record for the highest number of new cases reported in one day was once again hit over the weekend, said Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS. She added that the percent of tests coming back positive has remained stable, though still higher than state officials prefer, and hospitalizations are slightly increasing, however, there is still capacity.
“Here in North Carolina, this pandemic remains at a simmer. Not a boil,” Cohen said. “We can and must avoid becoming the next Arizona or the next Florida.”
The U.S. is moving closer to the 4-million mark, with more than 3.8 million cases confirmed Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The national death toll, as of Tuesday, stood at 140,630.