The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has received a $14.9-million federal grant for its $51.9-million dams restoration project, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
The grant closes the funding gap that city officials were concerned about while pursuing a $20-million bond referendum vote that will still be on the November 8 ballot.
The grant was listed at last week’s public forum as “potential” by presenter Michael Hanson of McGill Associates on the overall funding plan for the restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9-million grant as part of the larger $51.9 million dams project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
Other sources of funding received include $19.9-million from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), $14-million allocated by state legislators and $3-million from Brunswick County. The $14.9-million grant supports the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point rail transportation route that passes through Boiling Spring Lakes and is protected by the series of dams.
The dams were destroyed in September 2018 by Hurricane Florence, which dumped up to 30 inches of rain on the area. Patricia Lake, or Big Lake as it is called by residents, was one of the lakes drained by the destroyed dams and is today a dry bed of vegetation.
The grant was also announced Thursday afternoon by Congressman David Rouzer’s office, which stated the funds will be distributed from the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 through a 10-year pilot program.
“It is with great honor to say thank you to the Department of Defense for the DCIP grant,” said Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff. “Many thanks to Rep. Rouzer, Sen. (Thom) Tillis, Rep. (Charles) Miller, Sen. (Bill) Rabon and their team for the support of our city and the goal to rebuild our dams. Our board, staff and grants committee worked together for a common goal to give our residents the quality of life they deserve. It was truly a team effort.”
Rep. Rouzer said the grant will now help ease the burden on Lakes taxpayers.
“The dam restoration project will revitalize the community, restore the local economy and strengthen resilience against future disasters,” said Rouzer. “The lakes bring people together and enhance the local community, and residents have suffered greatly due to the damage done.