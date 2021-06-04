Southport Mayor Dr. Joesph P. Hatem has ended the State of Emergency for the City of Southport issued last March for the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a proclamation signed Friday afternoon, Mayor Hatem stated it was time to end the public health emergency that was declared for the city on March 20, 2020.
It states that “after reviewing the scientific data and best information available related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the number of cases, number of deaths and vaccination rates, it appears that the State of Emergency can now be rescinded.”
The document in fact rescinds and terminates the emergency declaration but notes the City of Southport shall continue to follow the guidelines from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Governor’s Executive Orders.
More than a year ago, the declaration was made that closed all city buildings to the public and prohibited public gatherings of more than six people and imposed social distancing guidelines. It also halted all short-term rentals and instructed renters to leave the city by March 22.
COVID numbers have been falling in both the county and state in recent weeks.
In Brunswick County, 153 residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March. The county has reported a total of 9,274 cases. In North Carolina, the number of new COVID cases reached a peak of 12,079 reported on February 3 while on Friday, June 4, there were 680 new cases reported. Currently there are 613 people in the state hospitalized with COVID.