Brunswick County commissioners passed a resolution November 11 opposing vaccine mandates as critical deadlines loom on the horizon.
President Joe Biden announced in September that employers with more than 100 workers will be required to vaccinate all employees or provide weekly testing. Biden’s plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic established a December 5 deadline where employers must comply with the order, which includes requiring unvaccinated workers to wear masks at their job and deciding on whether to mandate either the vaccine or weekly testing. Private sector employees required to get the vaccine must do so by January 4. The “emergency temporary standard” will be overseen by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).
Commissioners adopted the resolution in support of individual freedoms for one’s vaccination status and personal health choices.
“It’s very important because I believe this is an issue that affects everyone,” Commissioner Marty Cooke said as he read the resolution into the record. “An alarming number of private and government entities across the United States and around the world are mandating the COVID-19 vaccination, coupled with punitive restrictions on freedom, commerce, employment and medical care with noncompliance.”
The resolution called out the Biden Administration reversing course over vaccine mandates and highlighted the numerous reasons someone would have for not taking the shot, from religious beliefs to a previous exposure to widely available COVID-19 therapeutics.
“Biden said the vaccine would not be mandated,” said Cooke. “On September 9, 2021, despite his promise to the contrary, President Biden enacted a sweeping order mandating vaccinations and/or testing requirements for businesses with over 100 employees.”
The board unanimously supported the resolution, 4-0, with commissioner Frank Williams not in attendance.
Commissioner Pat Sykes said the mandate is causing undo harm to workers and the board’s decision to speak out on the matter isn’t political.
“It’s not about party politics. It’s about each individual having the freedom to choose if they want the vaccine or not,” Sykes said. “I know if you are a parent of a small child you probably want to be able to make that decision for your small child. If you’re a worker in the county you would like to be able to make your own decision to be able to work. We are losing laborers because of this and it’s uncalled for.”
Mayor Randy Thompson pointed to Brunswick County’s efforts in securing the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone who wanted it as proof the board is not part of the anti-vax crowd.
“This is another issue,” said Thompson. “For those who think this is possibly some type of anti-vaccination proclamation, Brunswick County fought extremely hard, probably harder than any other county around us, to make sure we had ample vaccines.”
Commissioner Mike Forte supported a person’s right to autonomy.
“Last summer, it was all about my body, my choice,” Forte said. “Now, within months after, (Biden) decides everybody has got to be vaccinated. This is a personal choice which everybody should have. It’s your body and you should be able to decide whether or not you want to be vaccinated.”
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay on the OSHA requirement over the weekend. Several governors, including South Carolina governor Henry McMasters, already have opposed the proposed mandate.