The Cruise Brothers Band and the Sgt. Rock Band performed a benefit concert for a crowd of about 300 last Saturday at held at Oak Island’s Middleton Park for the Shannon Dingle family. The event was organized by a group called “The Oak Island Angels,” to help the family the of Lee Dingle, who passed away last month during a family vacation to Oak Island. After a wave pushed him into the sand, Lee Dingle’s neck was broken. He left behind a widow and six children.
“I didn’t know them, but it’s got to be bad,” said Chris Townsend, owner of Nancy Jo’s Bakery. Townsend and his crew sold cakes and other baked goods at the event. At least five local businesses offered food or crafts at the event and there was also a silent auction.
“I’m just going to pay my help and give the rest of the money to the family,” Townsend said that evening.
The event raised more than $6,000.
– Lee Hinnant