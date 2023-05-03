Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asked St. James to shut down its scheduled shredding event Saturday morning after a car accident on N.C. 211 made an already messy traffic situation even worse.
Vehicles began showing up to the drop-off event more than an hour before its 9 a.m. start time, which led to the new parking lot at the community center filling up earlier than expected. Organizers decided to start 30 minutes early to get traffic moving, but no one anticipated the number of cars that showed up over the next two hours.
“It was unprecedented,” St. James Mayor Jean Toner said. “We’ve been doing shredding events for a number of years and none of them had this level of turnout. The vendors ... had never seen a turnout like that at any of the events they’ve been to like this.”
Despite the volume, St. James fire and police managed to keep traffic moving steadily inside the expanded parking lot. The event grinded to a halt, however, when a SUV rolled over in the southbound lane of 211 at 10:17 a.m., approximately 100 yards away from the stop light at the community center.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and were met with a lot of traffic around the intersection, leading BCSO deputies to request that St. James pull the plug on the event early.
“The sheriff’s office basically said they needed to get emergency vehicles in through the traffic and they wanted the intersection cleared,” said Toner. “They asked if we could shut down the event and we said, ‘Yes.’”
After he learned the event was shut down, Town Manager Jeff Repp sent an emergency notice out letting residents know the event was over due to the traffic back up. Wilmington-based company Shred 360 brought two trucks that morning, and Repp said they were about 90% full at the time of the cancellation.
“We maybe could’ve done a little more,” Repp said.
Toner said several theories have been tossed around regarding the unexpectedly high turnout, but she thinks it may be related to last year’s shredding event. In 2022, plastic jammed up one of the machines when it was midway in, which limited the amount of vehicles that dropped paper off. With both trucks fully operational on Saturday, Toner said, they processed more than 440 vehicles, including many who didn’t get to participate in 2022.
“It was just amazing,” said Toner. “Maybe people just had a lot left over from last year and they waited until this year.
“We’re going to look at ways of improving it. That was just crazy. We’re going to see how we might improve it, and go from there.”