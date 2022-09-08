Developers of Indigo Plantation Phase II announced their decision to voluntarily withdraw the zoning, PUD and annexation applications for the project during the Southport Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday.
Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, read a letter to the aldermen at the start of the meeting that was addressed to City Manager Gordon Hargrove detailing the decision to withdraw the three pending applications associated with the Indigo Phase II.
"We believe voluntary withdrawal of the Project Indigo Phase II applications at this time will afford the City of Southport and the applicants the time necessary to incorporate desired amendments and changes to the applications," stated Paul. "We look forward to meeting with the City of Southport staff and its development attorneys to seek guidance on necessary application amendments prior to resubmitting the applications."
Following weeks of public opposition to the proposal, as well as a decision by the city planning board to deny the applications and Mayor Joe Pat Hatem stating that the project, as proposed, was not acceptable, Paul said developers have listened to citizens and remain committed to finding something the city will accept.
"We've heard you all and we understand the needs of the aldermen, as well as the city and the city planning department," said Paul. "There is a goal to have a good and healthy discussion."
Paul said there are no plans to resubmit further applications until both sides can talk about what it would take to have the entire 346-acre property annexed into the city.
"I'm confident that there should be a happy place after that negotiation," Paul said. "That's what we're committed to doing. It really boils down to the annexation piece. The new application we submit will be based on those discussions."
Paul did not provide a timeline for when a potential new application would be submitted to the city.