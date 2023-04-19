Oak Island Town Council unanimously adopted a beach management plan on April 13. The plan, intended to provide development setback flexibility, will now go before the state Coastal Resources Commission for review in June.
Since 2001, the town has a building setback line intended to reflect current conditions with the shore and established dune vegetation, sometimes called the static line exception. Last year that exception was eliminated by state regulators who now want a multi-year commitment to protect the first row of houses.
The plan is separate from the larger $40-million effort to put sand on the beach, although much of the data being gathered for the sand plan is also being used for the beach management plan.
Town staff said that the beach management plan covers $682-million worth of property, which is about 20-percent of the town’s ad valorem tax base. That area contributes an estimated 756 jobs and $33-million a year in tourist spending.
In lieu of the plan, hundreds of homes could be made non-conforming, said Council Member Bill Craft. This could affect sales, financing, insurance and future rebuilding.
The plan details years of efforts to build up the beach and dunes. It sets “triggers” that would be used for sand maintenance, depending on erosion and the frequency of hurricanes or other erosional storm events.
The plan would require review and possible updates every five years, outside the erosion trigger events.
As presented, the plan calls for a minimum protection from a storm event projected once in a decade, plus a beach berm of about 50 feet.
That would mean dune heights of roughly 13 to 15.5 feet, an engineer stated. Assuming one hurricane every year, the beach would need significant sand roughly every six years.
Council Member Mark Martin questioned why the plan includes accommodation for sea level rise. He said there was “no data” of sea level rise.
The contract engineer said that Moffatt & Nichol has been making detailed measurements and that since 2000, the rise in mean low water has been 2.5-inches, about 1.5 centimeters a year.
Retreating from the beach would cost more than paying for sand projects, said Mayor Pro Tem John Bach. “It’s imperative we take action,” he said.
The adopted plan calls for setting aside $1-million a year for future maintenance.