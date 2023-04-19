Oak Island Town Council unanimously adopted a beach management plan on April 13. The plan, intended to provide development setback flexibility, will now go before the state Coastal Resources Commission for review in June.

Since 2001, the town has a building setback line intended to reflect current conditions with the shore and established dune vegetation, sometimes called the static line exception. Last year that exception was eliminated by state regulators who now want a multi-year commitment to protect the first row of houses.