The Brunswick County Board of Elections recently asked the Town of St. James if it could use the town’s community center as an early voting site for three weeks in the spring and the fall of 2024.
Community center manager Steve Brennan informed council of the county’s request at the board’s Jan. 19 work session. Brennan said the board of elections is asking for use of the facility due to increased traffic and congestion around the early voting site at The Brunswick Center at Southport.
Poses a problem
The Brunswick County Board of Elections would like to reserve the St. James Community Center from Feb. 12 to March 6 and again from Oct. 14 to Nov. 6 for both the primary and general elections.
Brennan expressed reservations about the Board of Elections request due to the impact the center serving as a voting site would have on the St. James community: Early voting would have to be made available seven days a week, and Brennan said Sundays are typically reserved for special events.
“I just think early voting requirements are onerous based on the level of activities we have at the community center,” he said. “I think the amount of demand for early voting versus the hours that are available really doesn’t jive in our case.”
Mayor Jean Toner said St. James used to be an early voting site until the state expanded it to seven days in 2016, and that the town simply didn’t have the staff to accommodate such a request. She said that the last time the County Board of Elections asked if they could use the community center, “we would do it if we did not have to open on Sunday,” said Toner. “They refused.”
‘Is that the business we want to be in?’
Brennan said that while it’s too far in the future to predict an accurate obstruction analysis of what two separate three-week sessions of early voting at the center would look like, the number of disruptions would be substantial.
“The Sunday operation doesn’t bother me,” said Brennan. “It’s the displacement of all of the other groups that want that space. It is considerable over a three-week time period. We’re talking about 60 things in that period, twice a year.”
Councilman Dave DeLong acknowledged the need for additional voting sites and wanted the town to encourage people to vote, but realized the community center’s importance to residents.
“They’re expecting the facility to be available for whatever they want, and I have a little bit of a problem with that,” DeLong said. “You have to have a separate room for voting, have to have a separate room for people to stand in line and that’s so the other rooms are available. The first time we did it, the lines were in the hallway and it was virtually impossible for anyone else. I think it’s a little onerous of a requirement … just on the daily operations, let alone Sunday. I can see why they would request it but, at the same time, is that the business we want to be in?”
Other options
St. James currently holds Election Day voting at its community center, and town council members would be open to a compromise with the county: Instead of holding early voting at the community center, Town Manager Jeff Repp suggested offering the county use of the Earl Dye Council Chamber.
“I like that idea a lot,” said DeLong.
Council gave Repp the green light to offer the county a counter-proposal for use of its council chambers instead of the community center. Repp said he would update the board on the county’s decision.