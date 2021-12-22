Representatives with the N.C. Department of Transportation were greeted to a full house at the St. James Community Building last week for their update on the looming Highway 211 expansion project.
St. James residents attended the DOT’s Power Point presentation ready to ask common questions regarding the project’s impact on the local community. Chad Kimes, NCDOT division engineer, said the expansion is long overdue and needed but will come with challenges to area residents.
“This is where I tell you this is going to get ugly,” Kimes said. “It’s a construction project so expect delays. I’m not going to sit here and lie about it. It is our intent to keep those two lanes of traffic open at all times, but there are phases where you have to do these detours in order to do some of the major work. We are not detouring 211 through St. James.”
The DOT recently awarded a $217.3 million contract to Barnhill Contracting Co. out of Rocky Mount to begin construction on a 7-mile section of N.C. 211 as soon as Jan. 24, 2022. The massive project is intended to relieve congestion, improve safety and plan for future growth between N.C. 87 and N.C. 906 (Midway Road) by adding two additional lanes of traffic, as well as overpasses and interchanges. The scheduled completion date is set for May, 2026.
“This project is going to take some time,” said Kimes. “There is a lot of work with this project. We’ve been talking about it for four years and we’re now down to 30 days. I know there are going to be a lot of impacts to this area around here and we want to keep them involved as much as possible. You have to look at the bigger picture and the reward that you’re getting. This is an enormous project and it’s huge for the region.”
Kimer’s presentation highlighted the traffic impacts citizens can expect to see in the coming years. The intersection at 211 and 87 will close for at least one week during the off-season as contractors install a large pipe under the road. Placing a large pipe under St. James Drive is expected to close down the road for a weekend at some point during the project. A 30-day detour is being planned for intersection improvements at St. James Drive, Player’s Club Drive and Regency Crossing. Starting in September, 2023, there will be a detour on Long Branch Drive as construction gets underway on a bridge crossing over 211 that is expected to take a year.
“It is our plans to keep the traffic like it is today, one lane in each direction, for the length of the project,” Kimes said. “[Barnhill] has done great work for us in this state. This is the largest dollar amount project for Southeast North Carolina.”
St. James residents had the chance to ask DOT representatives questions regarding the project, with many inquiries focused on noise, traffic and the 2026 deadline. Resident Engineer Alex Stewart said the DOT does not have to abide by local noise ordinances when working into the night and the contractor will face consequences should the project not finish on time.
“[The contractor] will be penalized $7,000 a day for every day he’s over that completion date,” said Stewart. “That adds up quickly and that’s the incentive to finish on time. All the detours and the timeframes, those also have damages. If it’s not completed in the timeframe, the contractor will also be assessed penalties.”
The project also will feature “reduced conflict intersections” that use medians and traffic islands to redirect motorists from side streets and driveways into turning right onto the highway. Kimes said the practice is used across the state and statistics show the maneuver reduces the risks of crashes and makes turning left easier when traffic is congested.
“This has saved lives,” Kimes said when discussing one such intersection at 211 and Regency Crossing. “We’ve done research on this and we’ve got the numbers that backs up how it saves lives.”
Recent delays in the project gave the DOT time to start moving utilities out of the way in preparation for the contractor’s arrival. Work is expected to begin in the St. James community as soon as the project gets underway.
“I think they really provided residents with a lot of good information,” St. James Mayor Jean Toner said. “Our residents always have a lot of questions, but I think they were fully answered. I’m sure there will be continuing questions as the project evolves, but having worked with the DOT before we know they will continue to keep up updated so we can respond to our residents as needed.”
Kimber said the DOT will announce any road closures or detours in advance.