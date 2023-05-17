Southport Board of Aldermen tabled a proposed social media policy from City Attorney Brady Herman at its May 11 monthly meeting, citing language in the document that some members felt infringed on their right to freedom of speech.
Aldermen have discussed revising a social media policy put in place in 2019 for the past few months, and made little progress.
Lowe: ‘sounds like censorship’
Alderman Lowe Davis called the policy an “overreach,” and Alderman Rich Alt claimed the entire conversation is politically motivated and will be used to silence opinions in the upcoming 2023 election.
“Words matter and this thing is filled with inappropriate statements in it,” Alt said. “This is a bad policy and I have no idea why we have started with this as the most important policy, except come this November. That’s what this is all about, ladies and gentlemen. It’s about this November.”
Alderman John Allen asked Alt to expand on his comments, leading to a heated exchange.
“This is going to be used as a bludgeon to anybody who disagrees,” Alt responded to the question.
Allen said he didn’t know what Alt was talking about and snapped back at a perceived slight to the question when his colleague raised his right hand palm out in Allen’s direction.
“Don’t put your hand up and dismiss me like that in a meeting,” Allen shouted. “I don’t appreciate that.
“Do it again!” Allen continued, raising his own hand toward Alt.
After making a motion not to adopt the policy, Davis took aim at the words “prohibit” and “authorize,” that she said sounded a lot like censorship. Much of the language in the policy mirrors the city’s current code of ethics and is redundant when it refers to breaking the law, Davis said.
“There is the law and the spirit of the law, and the principle underlying this policy is simply wrong,” said Davis. “It is unnecessary, and worse yet it intrudes on our First Amendment right as board members and as individual citizens. It’s an unnecessary flexing of board authority where it’s not needed.”
Ketchum: ‘basically ‘behave online’
Mayor Pro Tempore Karen Mosteller said the city has been looking to revise its social media practices since recognizing the need in 2018. Aldermen unanimously adopted a social media policy for city employees in March 2019.
Southport Public Information Officer ChyAnn Ketchum referred to the policy as basically “behave online,” and said the updated version was crafted to cover city officials and employees legally. Ketchum recently attended a social media class dealing with municipalities and said the policy is up to date with the UNC School of Government.
“This comes from a ‘cover your behind’ approach,” Ketchum said. “That’s what this policy is for: it’s not telling you what you can and cannot post, but how to post it safely, for lack of a better word. There is some aggressive language in there but that’s because that’s the legal part of it. We have to make sure what it is in there is helpful to you.”
Public officials can use social media, but Herman recommended putting a disclaimer on the account to differentiate personal opinion from city business. Aspects of the policy also addressed record retention and what constitutes privileged and confidential information.
A public official’s social media account is considered a public forum, and officials can’t hide or delete comments with which they don’t agree. Violation of the policy, Herman said, would result in censure that can be appealed to state or federal court.
“It’s a policy that you can go and craft,” said Herman. “There are words in here that can be changed. There are ways we can go about to fix some of the language. ... We are happy to delete paragraphs that may be redundant.”
Davis said the current board wasn’t part of the 2019 policy and several members ran on the platform that former aldermen were attempting to shut down public comment. In January, Mosteller said, the current board of aldermen identified the lack of policies as a city weakness.
“I get that we all have opinions, but we turned to staff for policy and asked to have this done,” Mosteller said. “The proposed policy is important to us as elected officials, and it’s equally important to have this policy codified for our appointed boards and committee members ... to be able to give them the rules. Staff crafted this policy and had it reviewed by our attorney.”
Alt and Allen weren’t done sparring. Alt asked Herman if it was a violation for six aldermen to have different opinions on a matter.
“I think that’s the whole point of democracy,” Herman replied.
“We were told that in the last 10 days by someone who is sitting up here,” Alt said. Allen objected to the vague insinuation by his colleague.
“I just want to point out to the public that I have absolutely no idea what he’s talking about,” said Allen. “I don’t believe it actually happened.”
Alt declined to offer any further explanation, claiming that doing so would be in “bad taste,” and would only pit the board against one another.
“I think it is too,” Allen said. “Which is why you shouldn’t have done it.”
Aldermen eventually voted to table the policy and discuss it further in a future workshop.