Kevin Smith, currently captain of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, has been named chief of police effective May 24.
“I am thrilled that Kevin Smith has been chosen as the next chief of police for Boiling Spring Lakes. Captain Smith is a dedicated law enforcement professional who has earned the respect and admiration of his fellow officers,” said retiring Chief Greg Jordan. “He has the vision and experience to lead the department forward in the years to come and is strongly committed to the citizens of the community.”
“We had many highly qualified applicants from across the country,” City Manager David Andrews said in a statement. “Captain Smith’s sense of service and dedication to the community and employee development is outstanding and put him over the top.”
Smith has 14 years of law enforcement experience, most of which has been with Boiling Spring Lakes. Smith began his career with Navassa in 2008 and came to Boiling Spring Lakes in 2012. He worked through the ranks of the city’s police department, starting as a police officer in 2008 and was promoted to police corporal in 2014. From 2015-20, Smith served as a detective sergeant. He was promoted to captain in February 2020.
Smith received his basic law enforcement training from Brunswick Community College in 2008. In 2017, he received his associate degree in Criminalistics and Criminal Science degree from Liberty University and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty in 2019. Smith has received numerous certifications throughout his career, including the North Carolina General Law Enforcement Certification, North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement Certification, and North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certification.
Smith’s accomplishments are numerous. He has been named Officer of the Year on several occasions: in 2009 from the Navassa Police Department and in 2014, 2016 and 2020 from Boiling Spring Lakes. In 2010 he received the Life - Saving Award from the Navassa Police Department. Smith was nominated for Tin Man Biggest Heart Award by The Carousel Center for Crimes Against Children in 2015. In 2018, he received the Meritorious Achievement Award for Dedication to Duty during Hurricane Florence. In 2019, Smith took the lead, along with several other departments, during the investigation and subsequent solving of the 25-year homicide case of Timothy Smart.
“After almost 10 years of service with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, I am humbled to assume the position of chief of police,” Smith said. “I am extremely proud of the men and women I have served with, and I look forward to leading them into the future. We will continue to provide professional police services and look forward to strengthening relations with our growing community.”