An early, but fairly large, 45-pound catch Friday morning held off two days of competition to become the winning fish in this year’s 43rd annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament held at Dutchman Creek Park.
Capt. Cameron Yow of Kannapolis and his crew of Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flowe of Midland aboard the Bare Necessities arrived at the docks with the winner at 12:10 p.m. on the first day of the tournament. The fishermen then had to nervously wait and see if their fish would remain in the lead.
It is the fourth year the crew has participated in the U.S. Open and the first year they have ever weighed in a fish, according to Yow. The crew took home prize money totaling $58,830, which includes the first-place grand prize of $25,000 for the winning king.
Two other captains actually took home more cash from the tournament for their catches but fell short of overtaking the 45-pound winner from early Friday. Seth Williams and crew aboard the Lil Crazy from Murrells Inlet, S.C., came close and gave the Bare Necessities a scare but finished in second place with a 44.10-pound king mackerel they weighed at the docks Saturday at 11:03 a.m.
The Lil Crazy took home $133,913 in total prize money stemming from the “tournament within a tournament” payouts from various sponsorships and the second-place cash prize of $10,000. It was the largest check awarded in the history of the U.S. Open.
Everett Cameron of the Team Fountain crew from Atlantic Beach finished in third place with a 40.35-pound king weighed Friday at 11:14 a.m. They took home $80,157 in total prize money, which includes the $5,000 cash prize for the third-place fish.
The U.S. Open typically pays out cash prizes to the top 55 fish. It was a record-breaking year for the tournament as 561 boats participated this year. Signed up were 562 boats while one took a rain check for next year. The previous record was 551 participating boats set in 2012.
“This was a banner year,” said Tim Tippett, U.S. Open Committee Chair. “It’s the fishermen who make it work.”
Because of the record number of boats, Tippett said, entry fees will be returned to the top 125 boat captains.
Although a record number of boats participated, the winning king fell way short of the U.S. Open Tournament record 53.25-pound king weighed in 2014 by Kevin Norris of Sneads Ferry aboard the Reel Blessed.
Big kings began arriving inshore early last week and by Friday, coupled with beautiful weather in the area, it was a bet that some big kings would also rule this year’s tournament. By comparison, last year’s winning king by Capt. Andy Broadwell of Southport aboard the Nauti Lady weighed 38.85 pounds.
This year the top three kings surpassed the 40-pound mark and the leaderboard showed 30 or more pounds all the way to 37th place.
It was the second year the tournament was moved to Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road from Southport Marina, which is rebuilding from substantial damage caused by Hurricane Isaias in August 2020. The tournament plans to return to Southport Marina in 2022.
The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast of the United States and is also part of the Southern Kingfish Association Tournament Trail. In Division 2 (Carolina Border), 2021 final trail events include this weekend’s Oct. 8-10 Rumble in the Jungle King Mackerel Tournament at Little River, S.C., and the Fall Brawl King Classic Oct. 22-24 at Ocean Isle Beach.
Other big winners in this year’s U.S. Open included the $55,370 prize money collected by Murray Reeves of Riegelwood aboard Reel Smoke for a 39.90-pound king that finished in fourth place. That includes a $2,500, fourth-place cash prize from the tournament.
Other top finishers were:
• 5th place – 39.35-pound king by Randy Bock of Taylorsville aboard Forever Hooked.
• 6th place – 38.25-pound king by Austin Eubank of Wilmington aboard Clearly Hooked.
• 7th place – 38-pound king by Al Fulford of Supply aboard King Creecher.
• 8th place – 37.50-pound king by Jeff Morris of Wilmington aboard Triggermack.
• 9th place – 36.80-pound king by William Mullins of Whiteville aboard El Shaddai/HeyNow.
• 10th place – 36.65-pound king by Kenneth Howard of Southport aboard Fishing Conditions.
Local fishermen in the top 55 included:
• 13th place – 35.75-pound king by Randy Robinson of Supply aboard Dollie Whoo.
• 14th place – 35.70-pound king by Glenn Hart of Bolivia aboard Smoking Pogie.
• 16th place – 34.90-pound king by William Zeron of Southport aboard Boat #343.
• 19th place – 33.75-pound king by Wanda Robbins of Winnabow aboard Who’s Ya Daddy.
• 22nd place – 32.90-pound king by Robert Warren Gilmore of Oak Island aboard The Warren G.
• 25th place – 32.50-pound king by Grant Wallace of Oak Island aboard Just One.
• 26th place – 32.05-pound king by Michael Blankenship of Supply aboard Conference Call.
• 28th place – 31.95-pound king by Mark Register of Southport aboard Playin Hooky.
• 32nd place – 31.25-pound king bay Sean Nelson of Oak Island aboard Southport Fishing Charter.
• 45th place – 29.05-pound king by Michael Sellers Jr. of Bolivia aboard Squeeze Play.
• 47th place – 28.80-pound king by Tony Morgan of Oak Island aboard Salt Therapy.
• 50th place – 27.50-pound king by Clint Knox of Bolivia aboard Knox Fishing Team.
• 51st place – 27.05-pound king by Daniel Mason of Supply aboard Gone Again.
Complete lists of all top winners and tournament within a tournament prizes can be found online at www.usopenkmt.com.