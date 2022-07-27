The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport.
DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects that either are currently underway or expected to start soon. The N.C. Highway 211 expansion project garnered much attention, with both engineers telling attendees that there will be “a few bumps in the road,” over the course of the next four years.
“We’re excited about this project,” said Kimes, the DOT Division 3 engineer overseeing the project, adding that this expansion has been one of DOT’s top priorities and that this will not be an easy project. He gave up an update on the DOT’s finances, saying after a few tough years of major storms hitting the state, the department currently is in a strong financial position with a budget of $2 billion. The funding, Kimes said, will help the department move forward, not only with projects but overall state road maintenance.
“In my entire career, we’re probably the most stable we’ve ever been financially at the DOT, and that’s a good thing,” stated Kimes. “We’re ready for any storm that hits us and we’re ready to maintain our roads.”
As construction costs increase due to ongoing supply chain issues nationwide, Kimes said projects continue to increase in price, including the N.C. 211 endeavor: what started out as an estimated $125 million project three years ago was bid out to Rocky Mount’s Barnhill Contracting Company for $217 million in December.
“The costs of doing business for DOT has gone up dramatically,” said Kimes. “We’re seeing this all across the state.”
Law provided a more in-depth breakdown of ongoing efforts along 211, saying the public probably can’t see much of the work being done as it’s mainly focused on relocating utility lines and other underground infrastructure. Crews are in the process of relocating 36,000 linear feet of storm drainage pipes and 135,000 linear feet of water and sewer lines.
“There is a lot of underground work going on,” Law said. “The contractor has performed a good deal of clearing that is pretty close to complete. There are quite a few utilities being installed along with project and storm drainage being installed.
He said the anticipated completion date is Fall 2026.
A large water line is currently being installed under the canal near Walmart, Law said, and other utilities in the area are being relocated to make way for the two new lanes of traffic. The project will feature the construction of two new bridges over an eight-mile span of 211, and a ramp leading off the highway onto Long Beach Road.
Law said a box culvert will be constructed at Beaver Dam Creek just east of the entrance into St. James, and at the intersection of 211 and N.C. Highway 906, a pair of ramps will be built with one heading toward Bolivia and the other toward Oak Island.
Detours related to the project are being scheduled, with some anticipated to last much longer than others. A detour around Robert Ruark Drive for the installation of a large pipe will last a week, said Law.
“The contractor will make the decision on when he proceeds with this work,” Law explained. “It has to be off season and there will advanced notice to the public.”
The construction of an interchange at Long Beach Road is projected to begin next September (2023) that will last at least one year.
“That’s our goal,” Law said. “We’ll give plenty of notice. Traffic will be able to progress on 211 but traffic going to Oak Island, if you’re coming out of Southport, will take the Old Long Beach Road access point. If you’re progressing from Southport over to (highways) 87 and 133, you will take a ramp that will be constructed.”
The installation of a pipe at Regency Drive and 211 that will tie into a new roadway structure is expected to require a 30-day detour. No start date was given. Law said the contractor plans to make every effort to limit the traffic impacts of the project on the community.
“We want to make sure the public is aware of what’s going on,” said Law.”There is a lot going on there that will impact the community and the traveling public. There will be some inconveniences as you travel.
“The goal is to provide a safer route and move traffic more efficiently through the corridor. I ask you to bear with us and be attentive when you pass through our construction work zones.
“We want to have a safe project.”
In addition to the Highway 211 project, Law listed a handful of bridge replacements in the area that are in various stages of development. Over the next several years, Law said bridges will be replaced on Midway Road over Middle Swamp, over Orton Creek on N.C. Highway 87, and over Mercer’s Mill Pond on Sunset Harbor Road. Also, a bridge and pipe will be installed on N.C. Highway 133 along Funston Road that should help alleviate flooding in the area due to heavy rains.