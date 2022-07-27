DOT: 211 widening project

DOT Engineer Anthony Law addresses members of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce about the Highway 211 widening project.

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. 

DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects that either are currently underway or expected to start soon. The N.C. Highway 211 expansion project garnered much attention, with both engineers telling attendees that there will be “a few bumps in the road,” over the course of the next four years.  