Best in the region, now a chance to be the best in nation.
Brunswick Community College defeated Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute 98-89 Saturday in the championship game of the Region 10-Atlantic District Men’s Basketball Tournament. The victory at the Dinah E. Gore Fitness & Aquatics Center gym qualified the Dolphins for the NJCAA Division I national tournament, which is April 19-24 at Hutchinson (Kansas) Sports Arena.
BCC has been to the national tournament once, in 2010. Walter Shaw was the coach then and he is making a return trip now.
“This group has been good all year,” he said. “We weathered the storm. We got support from the top. Dr. (Gene) Smith has been awesome. The administration has been awesome and put us in a place to be able to do this.”
Playing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dolphins’ protocols enabled them to stay healthy most of the season en route to winning the regular season title and the tournament title. They had one COVID-19 pause, Shaw said.
“These guys have been able to stick together,” he said. “We haven’t had any interruptions, any distractions.”
This is Shaw’s 21st season as head coach at BCC — a season already memorable for his 400th coaching victory — but this team has an enduring characteristic.
“They love each other,” Shaw said, as he watched players climb a small ladder one at a time to snip a strand of the net. “Top to bottom, they compete, they love each other. They like hanging around each other — and that makes a difference.”
Caldwell, the No. 3 seed, entered the game 10-6. It had lost five consecutive games as of March 26 but won its season finale and won two games in the tournament: 77-62 on April 6 against No. 4 seed Spartanburg Methodist and 108-99 on Thursday against No. 5 seed USC Salkehatchie.
BCC entered the game 14-3, having won seven consecutive games.
The two teams split their games this year. BCC lost a home game 87-79 Feb. 27. BCC won the rematch 108-98 March 20 in Hudson. BCC played its last game four days prior to the final, winning a quarterfinal 77-63 against Denmark Technical College.
In the title game, back-to-back dunks by Josiah Shackleford gave BCC a 21-15 lead, and Jalen Johnson’s three-point play extended the lead to nine points at 10 minutes of the first half.
Caldwell rallied and led 26-24 with 8:32 left, but the Dolphins regained the lead for good. Back-to-back dunks by Tylan Green and a 3-pointer from the right corner by Reese McDonald gave BCC a 41-30 lead with four minutes left in the half, which ended with the Dolphins ahead 52-38.
BCC maintained the lead throughout the second half. It led 67-51 at 15:00, 73-53 on a tip-in by Shackleford at 12:00 and 89-79 at 4:26.
Caldwell missed some free throws in the final minutes and BCC was ahead 94-81 at 2:11. Victory celebrations began in the final two minutes, supported by a home crowd that included the BCC baseball team.
Shackleford, a 6-foot-8 freshman power forward/center, dunked three times and scored 24 points. Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson scored 18 points. Sophomore point guard McDonald scored 17 points. Redshirt freshman Christian Koonce scored 16 points.
Freshman guard/forward Jarrian Hancock scored nine points. Freshman power forward/center Brandon Johnson scored six points. Freshman forward Green and redshirt freshman Davier Dixon each scored four points.
“We’re looking forward to see what damage we can do in Kansas,” Shaw said. “We get to go now.”
Shaw Coach of Year
Shaw is NJCAA Region 10 Division I Coach of the Year.
“Good players make good coaches,” he tweeted. “Great leaders surround themselves with esteemed advisers. We have really good players and our coaching staff is top-notch.”
Shaw’s staff is Tiger Aldrich, Marcus Faison and John Galloway.
Shaw said he was “blessed to receive” the sixth Coach of the Year award in his career.
Three Dolphins received Region 10 Division I basketball honors.
Shackleford is Newcomer of the Year. He averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, second most in the region.
Johnson is first-team all-region. He averaged 4.8 assists per game, fifth most in the region.
Koonce is second-team all-region. He led the region in 3-point percentage, 43.4.
BCC women
The BCC women’s basketball team finished 3-9 in the region, 8-10 overall.
In the Region 10 tournament, Louisburg, the No. 3 seed, beat BCC, the No. 6 seed, 77-66 on April 6.
