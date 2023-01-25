Chief Todd Coring

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring speaks to the Southport Board of Aldermen on Jan. 12 about his department’s needs. Aldermen have approved a feasibility study to determine what type of building and where a new police station should be located.

 

Southport City Hall never was meant to be the permanent home for the Southport Police Department. Over the past several years, however, home is exactly what city hall has become to a police department that is starting to wear out its welcome.

“It’s time for you guys to leave and go on your own,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said when referencing a recent conversation with police leadership. 