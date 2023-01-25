Southport City Hall never was meant to be the permanent home for the Southport Police Department. Over the past several years, however, home is exactly what city hall has become to a police department that is starting to wear out its welcome.
“It’s time for you guys to leave and go on your own,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said when referencing a recent conversation with police leadership.
Chief: needs to be downtown
When Therrien started in Southport less than three months ago, she immediately noticed the police department’s presence inside city hall. The Southport Police Department relocated to the second floor of 1029 North Howe Street in early 2019 from what is now the Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street.
Chief of Police Todd Coring recalled when the city purchased the building that is now city hall, when he was a city aldermen, and said the intention at that time was for the police department to share space there. With a change in city leadership – and the second floor still being rented by Wells Fargo for a period of time – those plans changed.
After he became police chief Coring recalls a storm causing damage to the Indian Trail building which was at the time serving as the police department. With the floor buckling and several other issues, Coring spoke with then-City Manager Bruce Oakley and the police department was moved to city hall’s second floor where it remains, occupying about 1,800 of the building’s 10,000 square feet, or about half of the second floor.
During the Board of Aldermen’s Jan. 12 meeting, Therrien said the police department’s location needs to be not only more visible to the public but accessible.
“What really makes me nervous is that the police department is not visible,” said Therrien. “If you’re a tourist or just coming in, it’s not an easy place to see ... A police department, and obviously public safety, has got to be a very visible building and location for people to find. Right now, you can’t get into the police as a typical police department because everything is coded up.
“You can’t have it like that.”
Chief Coring agrees that the police department needs to be accessible to the public.
“We have very little walk-in traffic,” stated Coring. “When we were downtown, we interacted with citizens walking in (the office) on a daily basis. That’s what we miss, and that’s what we need to have and to be: a presence in downtown Southport again ... to be more approachable.”
The chief said he’d like to see 24/7 service available downtown again, adding that it would be great for the department to move back toward the city’s hub.
“It’d be great to move downtown,” stated Coring.
Therrien recommended the city pay for a feasibility study on a new police department location that will take into consideration the department’s needs now and in the future. The study will help determine a possible location for a new building and what size facility Southport might need.
“Before we do anything we’ve got to do a feasibility study,” Therrien said. “It takes really a large amount of knowledge to know what police departments need.”
Chief of Police Todd Coring supported efforts to construct a new station, but acknowledged that the process is extensive.
Coring said his staff has taken numerous steps over the past five years to make the current location work, but that there virtually is no room for growth.
“Since we’ve been in there, we’ve already had to create some walls and some barriers to make it safe for officers and the public to come in and out of the building,” said Coring. “Everybody is fighting for space. The city manager asked if we’ve looked at building our own facility, which I’m certainly excited to do, but there are a lot of moving parts with that. I feel like we probably need a firm to help us with that.”
Police stations, said Alderman Rich Alt, are different from a typical office building and require unusual specifications. Therrien said a feasibility study would take the building and possible location into consideration, as well as any other recommendations that are gathered from staff interviews. The study also will help figure out what to do with city hall once the police department moves out.
“We used to have a conference room on the second floor, but ... they needed that space,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. “Not having a conference room is like not having a living room in your home. We had many great meetings there.
“They need their own separate building, separate space.”
Aldermen unanimously approved a feasibility study for a cost not to exceed $50,000. The money will come from funds allocated for unfilled staff openings.