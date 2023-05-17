Oak Island’s beach has more safety presence than ever thanks in part to the expanded and reorganized Beach Safety Unit, a division of the police department that puts non-sworn staff on the strand seven days a week.
The nine members started May 15 and cover roughly nine miles of ocean beach through September 30.
“We want to be visible and provide customer service,” said Police Chief Charles Morris. “We want to enforce our ordinances and keep the beaches safe.”
Cynthia Grant is in her seventh year with the department and is one of the friendly faces who will be on the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Her ATV, like the unit’s two others, flies a flag to indicate ocean hazards and displays a QR scan code for real-time updates.
“This benefits the town and the beach because we all work together,” Grant said. She maintains a first-aid kit that includes a remedy for jellyfish stings. Additional help, if needed, is a cell phone call away.
Much of the job is answering questions, educating visitors about local ordinances and rules on sea turtle nests and staying off the dunes.
Grant and other staff like Chris Wolf say they enjoy being on the beach and doing something helpful for the hundreds of visitors, some of whom are unfamiliar with local rules or potential hazards.
“I like doing something for the town,” Wolf said. “I used to sell cars and I enjoy meeting people.
“It feels like we’re doing something good.”
The Beach Safety Unit members are empowered to issue citations for things like glass on the beach or dogs off-leash. They are not, however, out there to spoil someone’s good time at the shore. Talking with visitors and helping them learn the rules is the focus.