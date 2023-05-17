Cynthia Grant

Cynthia Grant is among the nine members of Oak Island’s Beach Services Unit, non-sworn staff who patrol the beach daily through September 30.

 

Oak Island’s beach has more safety presence than ever thanks in part to the expanded and reorganized Beach Safety Unit, a division of the police department that puts non-sworn staff on the strand seven days a week.

The nine members started May 15 and cover roughly nine miles of ocean beach through September 30.

