The Brunswick County Board of Education has selected Dale Cole to serve as the school district’s new superintendent.
Board members unanimously approved Cole’s hiring during a committee meeting on Tuesday morning, ending a thorough search to replace Dr. Jerry Oates, who left the position earlier this year. Les Tubb has served as BCS interim superintendent since Feb. 20.
“The Board of Education thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 30 excellent candidates,” said BCS Board of Education Chairman Steve Barger. “Although many qualified candidates applied, the Board of Education felt Mr. Cole’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve Brunswick County Schools’ students, employees and community for years to come. The Board of Education is confident Mr. Cole will lead our great school system to even higher achievement.”
Cole’s career in education spans nearly three decades. He has served as the superintendent of Clay County Schools since 2019 and was named the 2013 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. Cole’s resume includes stints as a principal, assistant principal, English teacher, high school football and baseball coach, and school transformation coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from East Carolina University.
“I am so very honored and proud to be selected as the next superintendent of Brunswick County Schools,” said Cole.
His vision for his first 90 days as superintendent is to visit every Brunswick County School campus and conduct listening sessions with all staff members. Cole referenced a 2022 NC Teacher Working Conditions survey that showed more than 80% of teachers felt BCS was a good place to work and learn, but found close to 50% expressed concerns about time management, control over decision-making, and professional development.
He also plans to review the district’s safety procedures at each school and find ways to continuously improve fire drill, lock-down and tornado drill procedures.
“I will be asking teachers for their specific ideas for improvement in these areas in order to provide a focus for our leadership team,” Cole stated. “Student and staff safety is our first priority, so I will not feel comfortable moving forward in other areas until I have a clear handle on safety for all.”