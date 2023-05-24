Supt. Dale Cole

Clay County Supt. Dale Cole is the next superintendent of Brunswick County Schools.

The Brunswick County Board of Education has selected Dale Cole to serve as the school district’s new superintendent.

Board members unanimously approved Cole’s hiring during a committee meeting on Tuesday morning, ending a thorough search to replace Dr. Jerry Oates, who left the position earlier this year. Les Tubb has served as BCS interim superintendent since Feb. 20.

