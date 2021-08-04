With an alarming jump in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations throughout the state, Brunswick County health officials are offering more pop-up vaccine clinics.
As of August 2, the county counted 10,128 confirmed and probable cases, including 139 new cases, 524 active cases, and 161 deaths.
With the Delta strain of the virus spreading rapidly there may be a new trend, as evidenced during a clinic held last week at the Southport Community Building.
Ginny Fredell is a contract nurse who administers vaccines for the Brunswick County Health Department, and who worked last Thursday’s clinic.
“We ended up doing 25 (vaccines) and some of those include the 12- to 17-year-olds, people getting ready for school,” Fredell said. “With the current standing it just seems a lot of people have said, ‘I really wasn’t going to do this but it’s getting bad again and I decided to go ahead.’”
The clinics have experienced both good days and slower days, but Fredell said it’s considered a success even if they vaccinate just one person.
The pop-up vaccine clinics offer three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the latter available to the public after being reviewed by the FDA. Children and teenagers ages 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. The pharmaceutical giant is currently testing its booster shot - or third dose - of the COVID-19 vaccine in a few areas of the state.
Education, Fredell explained, is key to encouraging people to take the jab.
“And if they haven’t thought about it, it’s the little kids under 12 who are getting sick with this variant; they’re getting very sick and the only way we can protect them is to be vaccinated,” said Fredell.
Much of Fredell’s time is spent talking with and trying to educate people about the need to be vaccinated, but she won’t be drawn into a debate with anyone opposed to the vaccine.
“I’m not gonna argue with anybody about it but I will give you the facts and tell you where you can go and find the information. If people choose to look it up and change their mind, that’s good,” she said. “It’s the people that are kind of on-the-fence that are reachable at this point. The ones that have dug their heels in and said, ‘I’m not gonna get it,’ I kind of consider them unreachable until something happens to change their minds,” Fredell continued.
The health department will continue to add more pop-up clinics over the coming weeks and months. Next week’s schedule includes clinics on Monday, August 9, at the Oak Island Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, August 12, at the First Baptist Church of Oak Island from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. On August 19, a pop up clinic will be held during Southport’s Summer Concert Series at Franklin Square Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper and NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K Cohen, M.D. announced measures to verify the vaccination status of health workers. The North Carolina Health Care Association (NCHA) is following suit with several of its member health systems announcing intentions to be first in the state to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees.
During his address, the governor urged people to wear masks indoors in counties deemed most at-risk of COVID-19 transmission. That translates to 80-percent of the state’s counties, Brunswick County among them.
“There’s still a lot to learn about it so we’re waiting on the state to see what more information they can share with us and what more we can do to help here at the local level to curb COVID-19 besides masking,” said Jennifer Gates, Preparedness Preparation Coordinator for Brunswick County.
“People just need to practice the three W’s: wait when standing in line or keep a six foot distance, wear masks, and wash hands regularly,” Gates added.
Last week two Southport restaurants closed temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID: Fishy Fishy Cafe which reopened Saturday; Cafe Koa which reopened over the weekend; and Old Bridge Diner on Oak Island which reopened Monday. The Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Fodale Street announced it will remain in lockdown until August 9 after an employee tested positive July 27.
During a special called meeting of the Southport Board of Aldermen Friday, temperatures were taken at the door and masks required on the part of participants, signaling a return to the new normal. Southport mayor and medical director for Dosher Hospital ER, Dr. Joseph Hatem said he carries a list on his person daily to remind himself of just how quickly the numbers are climbing.
“I carry these numbers with me, because it’s hard to believe. In North Carolina there’s been a 50-percent increase, and in just a few weeks time,” Hatem said, reminding people that every time the virus has an opportunity to replicate, it has a chance to mutate and is usually stronger, more virulent and more easily transmissible.
“The numbers are phenomenally high,” Hatem said. “What’s really tragic about this is we had an opportunity to end this pandemic or at least get a better handle and we didn’t. We still have an opportunity to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance. That’s what we’ve got to go to,” Hatem advised.