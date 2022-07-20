Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring wants to increase awareness and remind the public of the local golf cart ordinance as cases of improper use continue to grow across the city.
Southport implemented its golf cart ordinance in 2018 that requires owners and operators to keep their vehicles properly inspected and registered with either the city, Brunswick County or the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. The recent COVID-19 pandemic caused the Southport Police Department (SPD) to rely mostly on an honor system with current registered owners, but over the past few weeks officers have seen a rise in golf carts parking illegally, failing to yield the right-of-way, and some ignoring the ordinance altogether.
“When you’re operating a golf cart, you’re operating under the same rules as a motor vehicle,” Coring said. “We have a huge golf cart population in town and I think they’re good, especially with gas prices right now. They have a place, we just want to make sure they’re safe and people are being respectful of the general public.
“Now that we’re coming out of Covid, we’re seeing people are not registering their carts,” the police chief added. “We’re trying to ramp that up this year, and get people mindful of the ordinance.”
Illegal parking
Southport has approximately 300 golf carts currently registered for roadway use and Coring said one of the biggest problems is illegal parking. Too often, a person driving a golf cart sees a spot big enough to park in and use it - even though it’s not deemed for parking. Golf carts also are not allowed on the curbs or sidewalks, something Coring said his officers see too much of along the city streets.
“We continually see people parking golf carts illegally,” said Coring. “If you can’t park a car in a space, you can’t park a golf cart there. A lot of people think they can just tuck it into a space because it’s small, but that’s illegal. We do get complaints about that, and a lot of them, to be honest. It’s also illegal to pull a golf cart up on the sidewalk.”
Under the city’s ordinance, golf cart drivers are asked to stay on the right side of the roadway in an effort to let other traffic go by. Coring said that has not been happening and golf cart drivers are simply staying in the middle of the road, causing traffic problems and delays.
“People are not yielding the right-of-way,” Coring said. “When you’re driving a golf cart on our roads, the ordinance states that when a vehicle comes up behind you, you should try to pull over or stay to the right, like you would do a with a moped, and let traffic go around … but we don’t see people doing that. They stay in the center of the lane and it’s causing congestion on our roadways, especially the main thoroughfares like Moore and Howe streets.
“Those are busy roads and while you may be totally legal, you are hindering traffic so just be courteous and let folks go around you.”
Cart rules are just like car rules
Drinking and driving on golf carts also is an issue in which Southport is experiencing a rise, and Chief Coring said it’s important for people to understand that operating a golf cart under the influence is no different than getting behind the wheel of a car.
“We are seeing an uptick in people drinking and driving with the golf carts,” said Coring. “Drinking alcohol and operating any type of equipment is never good - and it’s a recipe for disaster.”
Southport restricts anyone under the age of 18 from operating a golf cart on public roads, and officers actively enforce seatbelt and child restraint requirements. Golf cart owners can have their vehicles registered at the police department following an inspection and paying a $25 sticker fee. Coring said the city also honors county and state registrations.
“You are the operator, and if you’re driving and have an accident and the golf cart isn’t registered, it’s not legal,” Coring said. “You will get the ticket. If you don’t have one of the three identifiers on your vehicle, you are operating illegally on our roadways. We definitely need to make sure we have the golf carts registered.”
Golf carts can be registered at the police department, Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 1029 North Howe Street. SPD also plans to branch out its registration efforts into local communities including Rivermist and Smithfield Woods. The department has scheduled an outreach event at Rivermist on July 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. where golf cart owners can register their vehicles onsite.
Coring also wants to use the Thursday night concerts at Franklin Square Park as a venue to expand onsite golf cart registrations.
“We’ll be there to get carts registered,” said Coring. “We want to do our part, and reach out to some of these communities and get them inspected. We also want to be available to answer any questions people may have.”