At Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the City of Boiling Spring Lakes took a giant step toward recovery from Hurricane Florence.
Shovels dug into Big Lake’s dry bed drained almost five years ago when 30-plus inches of rain from Florence destroyed Sanford Dam and emptied the lake of its billions of gallons of water.
“We’ve waited a long time,” Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff told a crowd of residents and officials gathered for Saturday’s ceremony. “It’s been four and a half years. There’s one thing that’s been on my mind since you elected me, and that is the completion of this project.”
It has taken the city years to secure the $54-million needed to fund the dam reconstruction effort. Numerous state, federal and county grants will be used to help pay for the new dam. A contract was awarded last week to a Greensboro company, and work is expected to begin later this month (see related story on page 1A).
“We’re moving forward,” said Winecoff, “so hopefully you’ll be able to enjoy your life again here in Boiling Spring Lakes.”
Winecoff was elected mayor two years ago and assumed the lead with the board of commissioners and a grants committee that was also passionate about finding money to get the ball rolling.
“This has been a total team effort,” said Winecoff. “I am so thankful for the board. I had to earn their trust, but they let me be me.”
After Florence, local mayors and county officials formed the Eastern North Carolina Recovery and Resilience Alliance to push for national grants and flood assistance to help the area dig out from the devastation. As a result, BSL received its first $14-million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to help in the city’s effort.
Dam was always a concern
Randy Thompson recalls how when he served as Brunswick County Emergency Services Director, Sanford Dam was always a concern during hurricanes. After he retired, Thompson was elected to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners and is its chairman today.
“I’ve actually stood on the road behind us and looked at the dam during other storms,” said Thompson. “If this town wasn’t prepared, we wouldn’t be able to stand where we are today and experience this event.”
When the dam washed away, so too did Alton Lennon Drive, which must also be rebuilt. Thompson said BSL’s response was quick and focused on recovery, and that the city is way ahead of other towns in its recovery because of the passion he has seen on the part of city officials.
“You will see that many of (the towns) are not at the place where you are today,” stated Thompson.
Thompson said the rebuild will serve as a model for the state that demonstrates how to pull state, federal and county support together to fund a major project.
“What you have today is a huge example of success,” Thompson said.
Moving forward
District 3 County Commissioner Mike Forte read a letter from State Rep. Charlie Miller and State Sen. Bill Rabon, who were not able to attend the groundbreaking, that praised the community for its passion in pursuing the funds and working toward recovery.
“We’re so proud of what you have accomplished,” the letter concluded. “Let’s start digging.”
“I live here,” said Forte, who once served as a BSL commissioner before he was elected county commissioner. “I’ve lived here since 2005. I am so proud to live in the town, and I am proud of where we are right now. To be honest, Florence kicked our butts. Three billion gallons went flooding out of (the lakes) in minutes.”
Forte noted how BSL is also moving forward with a new police station and new fire headquarters building that is under construction.
“Boiling Spring Lakes is on the rise,” said Forte. “This groundbreaking just shows the resiliency of Boiling Spring Lakes. Applaud yourselves. It’s been a tough road.”
Military support
Col. Sally Hannan has been appointed to serve as liaison between the city and U.S. Department of Defense as the construction project proceeds. The dam will also help protect a railroad line that is operated by Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point and runs through the city. MOTSU is the nation’s largest ammunitions depot and lies east of BSL on the Cape Fear River.
“We’re very grateful to be a part of this project,” said Hannan.
The Department of Defense awarded a $14.9-million grant to help rebuild the dam, which represents the project’s largest single source of funding.
Past Sunny Point Commander Col. Jim Rupkalvis stated how the dam is a necessity for the MOTSU railroad and that a partnership with the city was the right thing to do.
“Sometimes partnerships take a negative event to get started,” said Rupkalvis. “It took something like a catastrophic event like Hurricane Florence in 2018 to become the pressure point. They say pressure builds diamonds.”
That pressure fueled the military’s support for the project and will keep open the railroad transportation line into the future, said Rupkalvis.
“It was a win-win situation,” said Rupkalvis. “I’m excited about carrying this partnership forward.”