Brunswick County is currently under an Ice Storm Warning with a Gale Warning also in effect for coastal areas. The National Weather Service in Wilmington currently projects that our area has a high possibility of experiencing a major ice event Friday and Saturday, with temperatures beginning to drop Thursday evening and freezing rain beginning in the western portions of the county from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday and continuing eastward from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The NWS-Wilmington estimates our area could receive up to one-quarter inches of ice with potential mixes of snow and icy rain Friday morning through Saturday morning. Find the latest weather updates and briefings from the NWS-Wilmington at weather.gov/ilm.
Following is the latest information on closings due to the weather:
SCHOOLS CLOSING: Due to the threat of winter weather and dangerous conditions expected on the roads on Jan. 21, all Brunswick County Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21. No school for students. This will be a non-required remote workday for staff.
BCC CLOSING: Also, all Brunswick Community College campuses will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22. This includes the Fitness & Aquatics Center and OWA. All classes and evening activities are canceled. Updates can be found at brunswickcc.edu and on social media.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Brunswick County Government offices, parks, and libraries are closed to the public Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 due to inclement weather. The Brunswick County Courthouse and all court sessions are also closed Friday (more details below).
All appointments for county services during these dates including those at the Brunswick County Health Services clinic will be rescheduled for a later date. While facilities are closed to the public, Brunswick County will continue to operate under its inclement weather policy with identified essential employees continuing to report to work as directed.
TRASH AND RECYCLING: At this time, GFL Environmental plans to still provide curbside trash and recycling services to Friday customers but will run one hour earlier than usual to avoid bad weather. Customers should have their carts at the curb by 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 to best ensure pick up.
The Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia is closed Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22. Brunswick County convenience centers will close at noon on Friday and are closed Saturday.
COURTHOUSE: The Brunswick County Courthouse and all court sessions are closed Friday, Jan. 21 due to inclement weather.
All cases set for Jan. 21, 2022, will be rescheduled. Individuals will receive notice of their rescheduled court date by mail at the address on file or can contact their attorney. District criminal court dates can be found online at nccourts.gov.
The Courthouse’s alternate filing location in the Magistrates Office at the Brunswick County Detention Facility will remain open Friday. Individuals can contact the Magistrates Office at 910-253-3919 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOSHER CLOSINGS: The Dosher Memorial Hospital Team hopes for the best for everyone who may be affected by the winter storm predicted to hit this area Friday and Saturday. For the safety of our patients and staff, the following clinics and service lines will be CLOSED on Friday, January 21st:
CLINICS:
Dosher Medical General Surgery
Paul Armstrong, MD
Dosher Medical - Oak Island
Lorraine Gauthier, MD
Heather Goldfuss, PA-C
Dosher Medical-North Howe Street
Andre’ Minor, MD
W. Alex Newsom, MD
Dosher Medical – Women’s Health
Maritza Manrique – Kiniry, MD
Dosher Medical-Southport
Jessica Bocook, DO
Dosher Medical - Atlantic Avenue
Sarah Ward, MD
Dosher Wellness Center, Including:
The family practice of Leigh Vaughan, DO and Kristos Vaughan, DO
Convenient Care
Physical Therapy
Cardiac Rehab
The Wellness Center Lab and Imaging
Cape Fear Heart Associates
The Dosher Wound Care Center
Premiere Pain at Dosher Medical Plaza
HOSPITAL SERVICES CLOSURES:
The Dosher Operating Room will suspend all elective procedures
The Dosher Therapy Department (Physical Therapy, Speech, OT, Lymphedema)
Outpatient Lab services
Outpatient imaging services
The Business Office is Closed
The Emergency Room is OPEN and operational for the duration of the storm.
Changes to this plan will be communicated as deemed necessary.
If you are scheduled for a procedure or appointment, a Dosher staff member will reach out to you to reschedule you at the earliest available time.
