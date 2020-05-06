Jason Disbrow took an oath Tuesday to serve Brunswick County as its senior resident superior court judge in Judicial District 13B, following his appointment by Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday.
He will fill the seat of former Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis, who died in December from a rare form of liver cancer. She was 54.
Since 2015, Disbrow has served as a district court judge of North Carolina’s 13th District. He was appointed to the seat while it was vacant by former Gov. Pat McCrory and secured the office in the 2016 election.
“I’ve developed long-term good relationships with the Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s office, the defense bar, the clerk’s office,” Disbrow said, “and I feel my years of experience on the bench as a judge lend itself well to this next role.”
Disbrow moved to Southport in 1998 to begin his law career as a partner in Stiller & Disbrow, P.C. Attorneys at Law. He received his Juris Doctor from the North Carolina Central University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina State University.
As Lewis’ successor, Disbrow wants to continue her legacy by ensuring the Brunswick County drug and alcohol treatment courts remain running efficiently. The program, established in the district by Lewis in 2008, offers treatment rather than jail time to addicts who are arrested for non-violent offenses. The hope is that they may become healthy, law-abiding and productive citizens.
“Judge Lewis was a trailblazer with the treatment courts, creating the treatment courts,” Disbrow said. “In fact, I was on the original drug treatment court team that formed the treatment courts here in Brunswick County, so it’s important to me to make sure those treatment courts continue to get the attention they deserve.”
After Lewis’ passing, Disbrow said he prayed and discussed the opening she left with his wife, friends and colleagues. He ultimately felt he was the right person to step forward.
“I think it’s important when people are involved in, for instance, the judicial system that when you have a certain skillset, you step up to serve when you think your skillset is the right fit for a position,” Disbrow said.
Another reason Disbrow pursued the position is that he is now 47 years old– the same age his mother was when she died.
“It gave me a perspective that life is, in fact, very short,” Disbrow said. “We are not promised tomorrow. This is an opportunity that came open out of awful circumstances, and I’m choosing to seize this moment.”
Disbrow said he discussed that with Cooper during one of their interviews. He said it was a lengthy hiring process, but he was elated to learn of his appointment last week.
“I was very thankful that Governor Cooper reached across party lines to appoint me,” Disbrow said. “He indicated early on in the process that he would bring in who he thought was best suited to be the next senior resident superior court judge, regardless of politics.”
Disbrow thanks his wife Kristie Disbrow – who he calls “the greatest part of him” – and all of those who have supported him. He and his wife have two sons: Hogan, a sophomore at Wake Forest University; and Ford, a sophomore at South Brunswick High School.
Disbrow, a Republican, will fill the vacancy for the remaining months until the general election in November, during which he will campaign to secure the seat for an eight-year term. He is challenged by J. Ryan Smithwick of Shallotte law firm BaxleySmithwick PLLC.
Smithwick petitioned to be on the ballot in the fall as an unaffiliated candidate. He received more than 3,300 signatures, exceeding the required 2% of the registered voters in the district. The North Carolina State Board of Elections approved Smithwick’s petition on April 3.
Prior to moving to Brunswick County, Smithwick worked as an assistant district attorney in Mecklenburg County. He received his Juris Doctor from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law and his Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.