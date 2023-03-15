Several real estate agents have filed a lawsuit against Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage claiming the company kept commission fees that they were entitled to for years.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 27 in New Hanover County Superior Court on behalf of real estate agents Jeff Domin, Laura LeFevre, Casey Roman and Jonathan Adcock by the Greensboro firm of Ward Black Law. It asks the court to establish the claim as a class action suit so other agents can join.