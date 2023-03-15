Several real estate agents have filed a lawsuit against Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage claiming the company kept commission fees that they were entitled to for years.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 27 in New Hanover County Superior Court on behalf of real estate agents Jeff Domin, Laura LeFevre, Casey Roman and Jonathan Adcock by the Greensboro firm of Ward Black Law. It asks the court to establish the claim as a class action suit so other agents can join.
The suit alleges Seacoast participated in a “scheme to enrich itself” by retaining millions of dollars in real estate commissions that are owed to its agents, both current and former. It claims Seacoast for years charged agents a 6% Coldwell Banker Franchise Fee deducted off the top of each sales commission when the fee was 3% instead.
The lawsuit states real estate agent Domin of New Hanover County worked for Seacoast Realty from January 2010 to July 2021. LeFevre of Brunswick County worked for the firm from November 2018 to March 2020. Roman of New Hanover County worked for the company from February 2021 to May 2022. Adcock of New Hanover County worked for Seacoast from March 2020 to July 2022.
The suit states the agents when hired entered into an independent contractor agreement with Seacoast drafted by the firm and also agreed to be bound by the company’s policy and procedures manual they received. The suit claims in the real estate industry it is a common practice and a usage of trade for franchisees of national real estate companies to deduct franchise fees from each sales commission and remit those fees directly to the franchisors.
After 6% is deducted, the suit states, the remaining commission is split between the agents and Seacoast according to the agreed-upon split in the commission schedule.
The suit claims “years ago” Coldwell Banker lowered the percentage amount of franchise fees it charges its largest franchisees to as low as 3% and Seacoast is one of those firms. It alleges Seacoast continued to deduct 6% and breached the terms of agreement with agents, resulting in unfair and deceptive trade practices.
The suit asks the court to establish an opt-out class action suit to handle all claims. It is seeking in excess of $25,000 in damages in each of three causes of action: breach of contract, unfair or deceptive trade practices and unjust enrichment. It asks for a jury trial and judgment against Seacoast to include attorney fees and costs.