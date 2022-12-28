The Brunswick County Board of Education sent a contract to the county commissioners earlier this month for a project at Southport Elementary School to have dozens of doors and locks removed and replaced next summer while students are on break as part of a voter-approved $152-million bond from 2016.
County staff recommended sending the contract to commissioners for execution at the board’s Jan. 16 meeting in an effort to account for a six-month lead time to obtain materials.
“It’s overdue,” said Brunswick County Project Manager David Barbour. “The hardware is the biggest issue in terms of lead time. Since Covid, materials have been hard to come by.”
Brunswick County Schools accepted bids for the project on Nov. 17 to remove and replace 70 various-sized windows, 51 exterior door frames and 59 exterior doors and hardware. LS3P, a Wilmington architectural firm, is responsible for the design and administration of the contract. The project was awarded to Port City Builders who, out of the four bids received by the county, submitted the lowest at $1,053,730.
Once started, the project is expected to take approximately three months and may extend into the 2023-24 school year.
Barbour explained that the project had to be pushed through for approval so that the hardware would be on site and the building can be locked and secure during the renovation. He said the goal is to have it completed by before school starts next fall.
“That may not happen, but Southport has the capability to move a couple of rooms around so we can keep working until they get moved back in,” Barbour stated.
Key reasons for renovating are to increase energy efficiency and enhance safety. The existing windows, which are steel-framed with single pane glass, will be replaced with aluminum-framed storefront and dual glass glazing systems.
“That school is old and has a lot of single-pane windows, and things of that nature,” Barbour said. “We’re just basically going to replace all of the windows with energy-efficient glass … and all of the doors, we’ll replace those frames and the slabs themselves, and put in new hardware.”
Commissioners are expected to vote on the contract during the board’s January meeting.
“I’m sure it’s needed if the people voted for it,” said District 3 County Commissioner Pat Sykes. “Whatever was in that bond has to be completed.”