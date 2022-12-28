Southport Elementary

Southport Elementary School is scheduled for a makeover with its doors and windows in the coming year, a $1.05-million project that is part of the bond package approved by voters in 2016.

The Brunswick County Board of Education sent a contract to the county commissioners earlier this month for a project at Southport Elementary School to have dozens of doors and locks removed and replaced next summer while students are on break as part of a voter-approved $152-million bond from 2016.

County staff recommended sending the contract to commissioners for execution at the board’s Jan. 16 meeting in an effort to account for a six-month lead time to obtain materials.  