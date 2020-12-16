After three years of intense negotiations by a state authority, vetting by accountants and surveyors and meeting behind closed doors, the Village of Bald Head Island has formally opposed plans for a public takeover of the ferry system and associated assets.
Bald Head Island Village Mayor Andy Sayre, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Brown, Dr. Rex Cowdry and another member of the 11-person board voted against an agreement to allow Bald Head Island Transportation Authority to acquire the system and issue bonds. In a letter on Tuesday, the village asked the Local Government Commission (LGC) for additional time to “ensure that the project has public support for the non-voted debt and that the application is factually and financially sound (and) would not cause undue hardship to the authority or to Bald Head Island Limited.” The LGC is a state watchdog for municipal and county finances, among other functions.
Mayor Sayre stated that all transportation costs were not included in the debt and accounted for in due diligence. Brown stated he was concerned about the proposal to increase ferry ticket rates from $23 to $27 and barge rates from $55 to $60 per six linear feet. Cowdry questioned the assumptions used to justify the investment grade of proposed bonds.
The village asked for additional analysis of several measures, including cash flow and reserves, land acquisition for parking, baggage handling and land planning. It also stated that taking more time could “ensure that the project has public support.”
“We’re following the statute and the process,” said authority chairwoman Susan Rabon. The plan is not just about a handful of permanent island residents, and the goal is to continue service to an economic engine for the region, she said.
Rabon emphasized that Bald Head Island residents and business interests have had three years to help craft the process that led to the recent deal with Limited.
The authority crafted a deal with developers of Bald Head Island to acquire the marinas, ferry system and trams that are the lifeblood for the resort community at the mouth of the Cape Fear River.
“It’s bigger than Bald Head Island,” said Rabon.
The pact is part of a complicated, longstanding effort to settle the estate of the late George Mitchell, a pioneer in the oil and natural gas business widely recognized as the “father” of fracking. Mitchell died in 2013, leaving what was at that time the largest probate estate in the country. His family developed Bald Head Island after rebuilding the Galveston, Texas waterfront and creating numerous other subdivisions and businesses.
Last week, Bald Head Island Transportation Authority made a deal with Bald Head Island Limited to purchase the ferry system and associated terminals for $47.75-million. The authority, created by a 2017 state law, still needs approval from the state’s Local Government Commission and after that, acceptance on the market for the sale of revenue bonds.
“We have taken the first few steps,” said Rabon. Users, she said, will likely see no obvious changes.
The state Utilities Commission regulates rates for the ferry and trams, which have not seen an increase in a decade, Rabon said. Fees for parking on the mainland side at Deep Point Marina are not regulated.
Closing on the system purchase is expected to take place in early February 2021, when operations will continue to be managed by Bald Head Island Transportation on an interim basis through a management transition services agreement, the authority said in a prepared statement.
“The Transportation Authority purchase agreement consolidates ferry, barge, tram and parking services for Bald Head Island under a single public entity, providing long-term, reliable and safe transportation for passengers and freight to and from the island, and ensures public ownership and local management of this essential infrastructure,” stated Rabon.
By law, the authority is required to purchase the ferry system assets at or below their appraised value. “The Asset Purchase Agreement has been heavily negotiated and vetted, utilizing the expertise of third-party counsel, financial advisers, feasibility consultants, vessel and marina surveyors, real estate appraisers and accounting auditors,” Rabon explained.
Revenue bonds, which are expected to be issued in connection with the closing, will be secured by future revenues the authority generates through passenger ferry ticket sales, barge and parking charges and other fees.
“The transition from a privately-owned transportation system to a publicly-owned system addresses Bald Head Island’s critical need for long-term governance and stewardship of ferry service and related logistics operations, while allowing seamless integration and interoperability between the various companies and departments that support transportation,” said Chad Paul, CEO for Bald Head Island Limited.
Rabon said that, in the future, the authority could consider changes such as allowing reservations for ferry passengers and that after the transition, the authority could look at other possibilities.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” she said. “The authority will not exist to make a profit; it will strive to charge fair rates and reinvest in the system.”
In 2019, more than 350,000 passengers were transported to and from Bald Head Island from Deep Point Terminal on the mainland in Southport, while BHI Limited’s tugboat and freight barge made more than 1,100 round trips to and from the island.