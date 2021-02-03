Six years ago Bill Hogue received a medallion from the governor of North Carolina.
Last week he received a scroll from a food pantry volunteer.
Each is meaningful in different ways.
Hogue, director of the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, celebrated his 89th birthday on Friday, January 29. But volunteers at the food pantry in Boiling Spring Lakes celebrated his birthday on Tuesday of that week, and it began with a birthday proclamation read from a scroll by longtime volunteer Carol Schutt.
As Hogue, wearing a birthday party hat, stood beside Schutt inside the pantry, she read, “Whereas Bill Hogue graced the Earth with his presence 89 years ago, and whereas Bill Hogue has a heart of pure gold and has dedicated his life to the service of others — while inspiring others to do the same — and whereas Bill Hogue has built the food pantry from its modest beginnings in a church secretary’s closet to the state-of-the-art facility it is today, and whereas Bill Hogue is the proud recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award in the state of North Carolina, and whereas Bill Hogue is the sharpest dresser at the pantry (with his straw hat and scarf) and also weighs in the supermarket donations better than anyone else, we, the food pantry volunteers, do hereby designate the week of Jan. 25, 2021, as Bill Hogue Week at the Food Pantry, and ascribe to him all the praise, honor, hugs, kisses, cupcakes and assorted accolades deemed to be appropriate for his 89th birthday celebration.”
Hogue enjoyed his unique birthday party.
“I never had one like this before,” he said in appreciation.
The Southport/Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, which operates under the sponsorship of the Southport/Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship, is located at 249 West Boiling Spring Road in Boiling Spring Lakes. The pantry was established for one purpose: to provide food for the hungry. And Hogue has helped to fulfill that purpose.
The pantry serves the residents of Winnabow, Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, Oak Island and Sunset Harbor. The pantry hours are 9 to11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit www.soiicf.org online.
When Hogue began volunteering, the pantry was just one room at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport. In July 2008, a 2,400 square-foot custom-built facility, where food recipients choose from a variety of canned goods, staples, produce, meat and bakery items, became operational in Boiling Spring Lakes.
And in May 2015, Hogue received the Governor’s Medallion, the highest award for volunteer service in North Carolina.
In 2019, the pantry served 6,308 households and 21,250 people. Helping were its volunteers, who worked 11,425 hours.