State and county leaders joined friends and family of Judge Ola M. Lewis at the Brunswick County Courthouse last Friday for an emotional dedication ceremony that included plenty of laughs and even more tears, remembering a judge for her uncanny ability to change people’s lives for the better.
The Judge Ola M. Lewis Brunswick County Courthouse became the official name of the county’s epicenter for justice and the rule of law, as one speaker after another praised a recognition seen only nine other times in North Carolina history.
“I think it’s a celebration of a magnificent life,” Reggie Holley, Lewis’ husband of nearly two decades, said. “It’s a life well-lived. For Ola, this is her home away from home.
“We are honored that the county commissioners would find it appropriate and fitting to attach her name to her home away from home.”
‘She would say, ‘Wow.’
Lewis’ mother, Doris Lewis, and Holley helped pull away the tarp draped over the new sign outside the courthouse.
For Doris, seeing her daughter’s name etched in stone and hearing the stories of the people whose lives she impacted, made a bittersweet moment very special.
“This means a lot,” Doris said. “It’s peaceful and uplifting and there is a lot of integrity here. I am so happy to be here. She would say, ‘Wow.’ I think she would be happy and she would want everything to go on as it did when she was alive. I am happy.”
What happened outside the courthouse culminated a mid-afternoon celebration of Ola Lewis’s life inside the building where family and friends packed Court Room #2.
The South Brunswick High School Jazz Ensemble performed in the courthouse rotunda before and after the indoor segment of the ceremony.
‘That is what makes us immortal’
A number of honorary guests shared special moments and examples of Lewis’s kindness and compassion toward others in the court room Friday.
Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Paul Newby spoke of Lewis’s commitment to the foundational principles of justice and preserving people’s inalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Lewis wanted to make a difference, Newby said, and is someone deserving of such an honor.
“As I think about the importance of this occasion, I ask myself, ‘Why do we name things after people?’” said Newby. “’Why a courthouse, that’s here for the purpose of administering justice, of providing a peaceful way to settle disputes, impacting the whole community?’
“Courthouses are all about people. When you think about why you rename a courthouse, you want to rename it after someone whose whole life was dedicated to impacting people in a positive way,” Newby explained.
Jason Disbrow, Brunswick County’s Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, filled Lewis’s seat in District 13B when she passed away from a rare form of liver cancer in 2019 at age 54. Disbrow shared a story of a common, yet unfortunate, bond the two formed when he came to Brunswick County as a third-year law student in 1997: both of them lost parents that year.
“I will never, ever forget the kindness and the love and the compassion that Judge Lewis showed me during that very difficult summer,” Disbrow said.
Ola’s godfather, State Sen. Bill Rabon, thanked Brunswick County commissioners for renaming the courthouse in his friend’s honor. Rabon said the plaque of Ola Lewis and her contributions to the community inside the building can serve just as much as a reminder as the name outside it.
“The only thing I want you to carry away from the minute or two that I share with you is the future,” said Rabon. “I hope that people will come into this building and look at that (plaque in the courthouse rotunda) and they will pause. A child maybe will see that and say, ‘Mommy, daddy, who was this?’ They will stop and they will explain. That is what makes us immortal.”
‘Ola Lewis was a game-changer’
Brunswick County Commissioner Marty Cooke read a proclamation before helping the family unveil the plaque. Cooke said the renaming process started with asking the family first and then the possibility made its way through the administrative procedures.
County commissioners originally approved the resolution to rename the courthouse in Judge Lewis’s honor on Nov. 16, 2020, and the county originally planned the ceremony for for that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a courthouse renovation delayed the renaming dedication.
“This is phenomenal,” said Cooke. “The thing to me is, Ola Lewis was such an amazing person and for us to be able to have something as a tribute to her is profound. It feels incredible because we didn’t know if we could get it done. It’s hard to get something like this named after somebody, but Ola Lewis was a game-changer.
“She did so many things and we really had a great person in Ola Lewis.”
Lewis an inspiration to all
Lewis served as District County Judge from 1993-2000 before Gov. Jim Hunt appointed her to a special Superior Court judgeship. She served as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for District 13B in Brunswick County starting in 2003 and was the longest serving female judge in state history. Gov. Roy Cooper awarded Lewis the Order of the Longleaf Pine in 2018, a year after she implemented the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force with Sheriff John Ingram, and Lewis encouraged Gov. Cooper to declare the opioid addiction crisis a statewide public health emergency.
Under her supervision the county’s drug court program earned national recognition and has been implemented in similar initiatives across the country helping hundreds of people find sobriety, reducing inmate populations and giving citizens a second chance.
“She inspired every person she came into contact with,” North Carolina Court of Appeals judge Fred Gore said. “What Judge Lewis was every single day of her life is what we would want our children to do: to work to make mom and dad proud.
“That example will live on forever with her name on this building.”