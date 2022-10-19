The sea turtle nesting season ended on high note, with Oak Island noting a record number of hatchlings. Volunteers documented 12,737 baby turtles that made their way home to the ocean this year, coming from 140 nests.
While the number of nests was down from 172 in 2019, successful hatches were more, said Suzan Bell, a coordinator for the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program.
“We’re not sure why,” she said, adding that nest monitors put wire mesh protection over all nests this season. “We worked very hard and did a lot of training,” which included 175 volunteers.
Bell said nest watchers noticed increased activity by foxes this year, including at least one incident of a fox approaching a nest that was surrounded by people. She praised the work of the Oak Island Beach Ambassadors, who went the extra mile to fill in holes left by beachgoers. Sand holes pose a threat to both turtles and people.
The end of the nesting season is not the end of the mission. “We are on call for hooked, injured or cold-stunned turtles whenever we’re needed,” she said.
At Caswell Beach, coordinator Jamie Lloyd called the season “long but productive.” She noted that there were four nests along the Cape Fear River near Deep Point Marina - not generally a productive spot. Volunteers found the first three nests, which were relocated to the beach. A fourth river-area nest - unknown to the turtle patrol - hatched on its own. Another oddball nest was located at the N.C. Baptist Assembly fishing pier at Ft. Caswell. Volunteers helped the hatchlings to the water.
Ghost crabs and a loose dog were the only real predation issues this season, Lloyd said.
Caswell’s 95 nests included the first emergence of the season in North Carolina.
The last hatch was the night before Hurricane Ian struck, which was fortunate, said Lloyd. Residents interested in helping during the nest season should visit the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch Facebook page.
Statewide, there were 1,956 documented nests, the first laid at Ft. Fisher on May 4. The first emergence took place at Caswell Beach on July 7.
Bald Head Island
There were 148 nests, including one green sea turtle.
Caswell Beach
There were 95 nests, including one leatherback sea turtle.
Oak Island
There were 140 nests, including one leatherback sea turtle.