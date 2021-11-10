BSL City Manager David Andrews announced the Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration project has another revised schedule for completion.
“I got a notification from FEMA’s Environmental and Historical Preservation Unit that the project will have to have an environmental assessment, that, according to the folks from FEMA, they are by law allotted six to 12 months to do the project,” he said during the Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 3 at City Hall. “And they gave us a schedule just this week, and it added nine months to the schedule that I presented last month.”
In that schedule, construction was to be completed in June 2025.
“Here, at the 11th hour, FEMA has decided it needs to do an environmental assessment,” Andrews said.
“Now, I’ve talked to another FEMA representative, who is not part of this Environmental and Historical Preservation Unit, that feels that there is a possibility that they can have an accelerated or an expedited schedule for this. So, we’ll try to work that to where we can reduce the time, hopefully, to four to six months. But, for today, I’m going to say an additional nine months, just to be on the conservative side.”
The estimated cost of the project is $43.6 million - and that, too, may change.
“We’re probably going to do an exercise in early 2022 to see how good these numbers still are,” Andrews said, “given that construction prices, as we all know, have been rising.”
Mayor Craig Caster attended the Nov. 3 meeting, as did commissioners Dana Witt, Tom Guzulaitis, Teagan Perry Hall and Bill Clark.
Leased pets
The board approved 4-1 an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances Section 10.64 - Pets, to allow leashed pets from Nov. 12, 2021, through March 31, 2022, in signed area only in the northwest section of Spring Lake Park. Caster was opposed.
Veterans Day proclamation
The board adopted a proclamation honoring Veterans Day. Clark, a veteran, read the proclamation, which concludes with the following: “I, Craig M. Caster, Mayor, and Board of Commissioners of the city of Boiling Spring Lakes do hereby call upon the citizenry of the city of Boiling Spring Lakes to participate in services and to observe the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month with expressions of gratitude to all veterans known to them and further extend this gratitude to the families of deceased veterans and to solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom. Let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
Board actions
• Approved an ordinance amending Section 3.52 Registration and fee for dogs, and amending ordinance Section 8.5 Injury to trees, crops, etc., of the Code of Ordinances to remove the criminal penalty for violation of certain ordinances as instructed by the state Legislature.
• Authorized the payment of a one-time longevity bonus as budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year budget to all full-time and part-time employees.
• Approved an ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 5.36 — Authority for disposal, to read as follows: The item or group of items has a fair market value of less than $30,000.
• Approved an ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 5.37 — Methods of sale, to read as follows: Such sale may be public or private and with or without published notice and with or without minimum waiting period.
• Approved an ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 1-15(a) — General Penalty; continuing violations, to read as follows: Where provided, a violation of specific sections of this ordinance is a Class 3 misdemeanor or infraction as provided in N.C.G.S. 14-4. The maximum fine, term of imprisonment or infraction penalty is the maximum set forth in N.C.G.S. 14-4, unless a lesser amount is otherwise provided herein.
• Approved an ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Chapter 9 Nuisances, Section 9-91, to read as follows: Violation of this section may subject the offender to penalties, both civil and criminal. The civil penalty has been established to cover the cost of enforcement of this section in accordance with section 1-15 of this code. The maximum civil penalty shall be $100 and as published in the fee schedule adopted by the Board of Commissioners and modified from time to time.
• Adopted the schedule for regular Board of Commissioner meetings for the 2022 calendar year. All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.: Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
• Adopted the 2022 holiday schedule: New Year’s Day, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; Martin Luther King Jr. birthday, Jan. 17; Presidents Day, Feb. 21; Good Friday, April 15; Memorial Day, May 30; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 5, Veterans Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving, Nov. 24-25; Christmas, 23, 26, 27.
Notes
• The 25-mph speed limit signs are being posted, beginning this week.
• City Hall will be closed Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 25-26 (Thanksgiving).
• The Junk in the Trunk community sale is from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at the BSL Community Center. Pre-registration with a fee is required at the Community Center.
• BSL Fire Rescue responded in October to 41 EMS calls and 25 fire calls. Christmas trees are expected to be on sale beginning Nov. 24.
• Ribbon-cutting for renovated Muse Park will be Dec. 4.