Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere and 35 other Tar Heels were honored last Tuesday when Attorney General Josh Stein presented them with Dogwood Award. The prize recognizes North Carolinians “who work to keep people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.”
There’s an old adage that some police officers would give their own mother a ticket, and LaVere practically did that in the most recent presidential election. LaVere’s mother cast an absentee ballot, but passed away before Election Day. When it came time to count absentee votes, it was LaVere who challenged her late mother’s ballot.
“Elections are the heart of our democracy,” Stein said in a prepared statement, “and the workers who carry them out are our heroes. Unfortunately, we’ve seen the spread of baseless, misinformed claims about last year’s elections. Sara represents the integrity of our election workers. She made sure her mother’s mail-in ballot was discounted after she sadly passed away. Sara did the right thing, and her actions - and the actions of other elections administrators and millions of voters across North Carolina - ensured a secure, legitimate election.”
LaVere wrote on social media that she wanted to make sure that “Brunswick County would not be used as fodder for election fraud conspiracies … I think mom would be proud of me.”
Michael Easley Jr. confirmed to post
Along with two other nominees from North Carolina, Michael F. Easley Jr. was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate last Friday for a high-profile federal position.
Easley, who grew up in Southport, was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The district runs from Raleigh to the N.C. coast. In recent months, the office has been cracking down on drug dealers and violent gangs.
Easley works in criminal defense, securities fraud, financial services, antitrust, and life sciences law with McGuireWoods in Raleigh. A 2007 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he finished law school there in 2010 and was admitted to the bar that year.
In a prepared statement, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Easley and two other nominees “impressive and qualified.”
Easley is the son of Mary and Michael Easley, former governor of North Carolina. The couple resides in Southport.
Nominated by President Joe Biden on September 28, Easley was confirmed November 19 and took the oath of office from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the Eastern District of North Carolina as United States Attorney,” Easley said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to President Biden for these opportunity and I want to thank senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis for their strong support through the confirmation process.”
Miller seeking re-election
Following the release of the new district maps, first-term State Rep. Charlie Miller has announced he will seek a second term in District 19, which includes parts of Miller’s hometown Southport, Boiling Spring Lakes, Oak Island, Wilmington and Holden Beach.
“Following weeks of prayer and deliberation with my family, I’m excited to announce that we are running for re-election to continue serving the people of District 19 in the N.C. House,” Miller said in a prepared statement. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to receive the trust and confidence of our community and neighbors to serve as their voice in the legislature.
“Thank you to all of my friends and supporters in Brunswick and New Hanover County for reaching out with your encouragement to run for re-election,” Miller continued. “I look forward to continuing to improve our communities through my support of public safety, quality education, infrastructure enhancements, and economic development. We still have legislative business to accomplish ahead of the next election, and I will continue to fight for our values and for the people of our community.”
Miller has served more than 33 years in law enforcement, most as chief deputy, and 14 years on the county school board. Miller has represented House District 19 in the North Carolina General Assembly since 2020. He was appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore to serve as vice chairman of the Energy and Public Utilities and Judiciary III committees, and to serve as a committee member on Appropriations, Appropriations – Education, Education – K-12, and Transportation.
This session, Miller sponsored legislation that brought disaster relief and mitigation funding to Brunswick and New Hanover counties, provided resources for veterans struggling with PTSD, created a program to keep our highways free from litter and promoted fiscal conservatism and good governance, he stated.
Iler announces bid for re-election
State Rep. Frank Iler, Republican from District 17, announced this week he will seek re-election for another two-year term in 2022. Iler, who lived in Oak Island for 19 years, now lives in the Calabash area and represents the western portions of Brunswick County, from Sunset Beach to Leland.
He has served in the General Assembly for more than a decade and is active in local issues including beach renourishment, dredging and infrastructure needs along the coast. He was first appointed in 2009 and has been re-elected ever since.
“It has been an extreme honor and privilege to serve Brunswick County in the North Carolina House of Representatives for the past decade,” Iler said in a prepared statement. “After much deliberation and prayer, is my intention to file for another two-year term in District 17.
“The state budget that was recently signed into law includes important investments to help communities right here in Brunswick County recover from hurricane damage, destroyed dams, stormwater damage to infrastructure, and improve the resiliency of our beaches and streams,” Iler stated. “There are new funds for stream clearing, flood mitigation and beach restoration, as well as emergency management here and across the state.
“Since securing a Republican majority in the N.C. House and Senate in 2011, we have made our state more family-friendly with lower taxes and important investments in education and transportation,” Iler continued.
“Additionally, North Carolina is now ranked as the number-one state to do business in by several well-known business publications, and in the top 10 by almost any objective measure.”
Dems to meet
Brunswick County Democrats will hold their regular monthly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, December 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants may sign in as early as 6:30 p.m. To find the link, visit brunswickdem.org.
