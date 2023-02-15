BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff presents a plaque to Joan Kinney for her many years of service to the city. She was on the Planning Board for many years and was mayor in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She now serves on the Special Events Committee. “There is nobody I can think of that deserves this more than Joan,” Winecoff said. “This is presented to Joan Kinney in grateful appreciation for over 25 years of service and unwavering support to the city of Boiling Spring Lakes.” (Photo by Michael Paul)
BSL Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis, left, presents a plaque to Bruce Pennington for his many years of service to the city. He was on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 21 years. “We want to recognize Bruce Pennington with our deepest appreciation for 21 years of unwavering support and guidance,” said Guzulaitis. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Late April or early May is the new estimated start for the reconstruction of the Boiling Spring Lakes dams, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Feb. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall.
Hargrove noted that if the utility relocation project extends to May, reconstruction may begin in June. The Duke and Spectrum utility relocation projects are estimated to be 90-days, from March to May, Hargrove told commissioners.
The bid submission deadline for the dams reconstruction project has been extended to March 3 and the contractor may be selected at the Tuesday, April 4, Board of Commissioners meeting. Final reconstruction cost should be established at this time, Hargrove said. Reconstruction work will begin once Federal Emergency Management Agency approval is received per conditions of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot program grant.
The staff report to the commissioners stated the mandatory pre-bid conference was Jan. 20. The bids were initially advertised to be opened Friday, Feb. 17. Some of the contractors asked McGill Associates, the engineering firm assisting with the bidding process, for an extension on the bid submission deadline. The deadline was extended to March 3.
Police station
Hargrove said the renovation and expansion of the building at 3020 George II Highway, the site of the police department, is on schedule. The anticipated completion date is late April.
Fire department chief Theresa Tickle was to meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, with the BSL Planning Board about the new station. “Everything is still moving forward with that,” she said.
Tickle reported that during January there were 54 fire calls and 56 EMS calls.
Food trucks
Mayor Jeff Winecoff has requested that staff consider prohibiting food trucks from selling at the dam construction sites during the dam restoration project. Mark Bloomer, BSL planning and zoning administrator, stated in a staff report that “Mayor Winecoff wants to do this so that our local restaurants, many of which are struggling, do not lose out on business.”
Bloomer has been working with city attorney Bob Hornik, Hargrove and Chief Codes Enforcement Officer Ruth Bek on a change that would accomplish the mayor’s goal.
The change to the Food Truck Ordinance (Section 6.56 of the Unified Development Ordinance) would be to only allow food trucks at festivals.
The proposed change to Section 6.56 was presented to the BSL Planning Board at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.
A public hearing is set for Tuesday, March 7, during the commissioners’ meeting to discuss this potential change to Section 6.56 of the Unified Development Ordinance.
Closed session
The board held a closed session under state statutes for economic development discussion. After the closed session, Mayor Winecoff made the following statement: “The Board of Commissioners has requested the city manager have a discussion with Dominion Land Corp. about the drainage situation in the Highlands. The city manager will communicate with Dominion to see how they want to work this project to move it along.”
Lakes vegetation
Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis asked about the mowing of the vegetation in the dormant lakes.
Said Hargrove, “They are working diligently to make that happen. I know people ride by the lake beds and see the equipment idle. We have to be safe. That machine does require maintenance, so we do shut it down on a regular basis.”
Public Works Superintendent Aaron Harward said Pine Lake is close to 85% done.
Lakes briefs
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board reported vandalism at Mirror Lake and Spring Lake parks. Portable toilets were set on fire. Citizen patrols are checking the area and locks are in place on the restrooms.
• The board appointed Ann Marie Charette to the Parks & Recreation Board for an unexpired term ending Nov. 4, 2023.
• The board reappointed Chris Sekula to the Grants Committee for a three-year term ending Feb, 1, 2026.
• The board appointed Kimiko Miller to the Grants Committee for an unexpired term ending Jan. 5, 2025.
• All city buildings will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.
• The next regular commissioners’ meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
• The next quarterly citizens forum is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9.