Late April or early May is the new estimated start for the reconstruction of the Boiling Spring Lakes dams, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Feb. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall.

Hargrove noted that if the utility relocation project extends to May, reconstruction may begin in June. The Duke and Spectrum utility relocation projects are estimated to be 90-days, from March to May, Hargrove told commissioners.