Brunswick County Health Services has announced more pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Shallotte, Southport, Supply and Winnabow areas through Sept. 16.
Health Services will have all three vaccine types – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J – available at each clinic as supplies last. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Additional third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people are available at these clinics.
Appointments are not necessary at the pop-up clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.
Thursday, Sept. 9 / Winnabow
Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East
Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Saturday, Sept. 11 / Supply
Location: VOAD Expo at the Supply Senior Center / 101 Stone Chimney Road SE
Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Monday, Sept. 13 and
Tuesday, Sept. 14 / Shallotte
Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road
Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Wednesday Sept. 15 and
Thursday, Sept. 16 / Winnabow
Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East
Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Thursday, Sept. 16 / Southport
Location: Southport Community Center (on the deck) / 223 E Bay Street
Time: 3 p.m.–7 p.m.
Type of Clinic: Walk-up
If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second or third (if applicable) dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.
If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.
Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line at 910-253-2339 (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays).
Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.
Brunswick County currently requires all staff and visitors to wear masks inside county buildings.
More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines