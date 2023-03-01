During the Boiling Spring Lakes Planning Board meeting Feb. 14 at City Hall, City Manager Gordon Hargrove provided the board the latest information about a potential grocery store in the city.

“There has been conversation with the developer about bringing a grocery store to BSL,” he said. “Unfortunately, at this time, the population does not support it. There have not been any rampant studies done to identify what their market would be. I do know that grocery stores work on very thin margins, so they have to have volume of people there.