During the Boiling Spring Lakes Planning Board meeting Feb. 14 at City Hall, City Manager Gordon Hargrove provided the board the latest information about a potential grocery store in the city.
“There has been conversation with the developer about bringing a grocery store to BSL,” he said. “Unfortunately, at this time, the population does not support it. There have not been any rampant studies done to identify what their market would be. I do know that grocery stores work on very thin margins, so they have to have volume of people there.
“What we have to think about is development is good for getting a grocery store. If we’re not going to have development, we’re not going to have a grocery store. ...
“The city is in discussion with the developer over some other issues here in the community. We’re trying to come to an agreement to move forward on some of these issues. I am not really at liberty to go into any kind of discussion about it. Hopefully, within the next 30 or 45 days, we’ll have a resolution of some of these issues and then we can go ahead and start moving forward.
“They are still planning on putting a grocery store here, but this is not like a “Field of Dreams,” the baseball movie, where if you will build it, they will come. They have to come before they will build it.”
Food truck proposal
The Boiling Spring Lakes Planning Board unanimously recommended making no change to the Food Truck Ordinance (Section 6.56 of the Unified Development Ordinance), a change that would only allow food trucks at festivals. Members voting were Chair Lucille Launderville, Vice Chair Sharon Zakszeski, Chip Hering, Carrie Moffett and David Van der Vossen.
A public hearing is set for Tuesday, March 7, during the commissioners’ meeting to discuss this potential change. Mayor Jeff Winecoff at the Feb. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting suggested the change. Winecoff has requested that staff consider prohibiting food trucks from selling at the dam construction sites during the dam restoration project. Mark Bloomer, BSL planning and zoning administrator, states in a staff report that “Mayor Winecoff wants to do this so that our local restaurants, many of which are struggling, do not lose out on business.”
At the Planning Board meeting, Zakszeski, reading a statement, said “our mayor has his heart in the right place; however, I feel there are too many unanswered questions. …
“Men and women who do the actual labor on the dam will be working in dirt …. and would probably appreciate being able to have the convenience of food nearby when it’s time for the lunch break. …
“Even if many of the workers eat from a food truck, there will be those who are not doing the dirty work who will eat in town. …
“Of course some may want to call in for food and pick it up for the workers, too. So I feel that there is a happy medium for food trucks and for our restaurants. Plus, the mayor can encourage those, who can, to eat at our restaurants, and the restaurants can offer certain incentives, like discounts or daily specials. …
“As a city, I feel that we need to do all we can to accommodate the folks who are here to restore our dams. And provide a convenience when it comes to food or drink is one way we can — and by leaving the ordinance as it is.”
Hering said, “I think Jeff had a great idea … but you can’t enforce people to go to a restaurant when in fact it makes it unproductive on the job site.” Hering said the proposal “won’t have the desired effect.”
Fire Rescue station
The Planning Board unanimously approved the major site plan application for the new Fire Rescue station, subject to technical review committee recommendations.
The property is located beside the Pepperoni Grill. The property is zoned C-1, so a fire station is an allowed use. According to the staff report, “for parking, eight spaces are proposed. One handicap van accessible spot is also proposed. The new fire station will be served by county water and sewer. In terms of stormwater, they are proposing a stormwater pond.”
The fire department has received a state grant of $250,000 for the project.
City center
Hargrove reported about the city center workshop, which took place last month at City Hall.
“I think some of the information that we were able to glean out of this workshop,” he said, “indicates that really the vast majority of their preference is to do a city center along the 87 corridor, stationed somewhere where the new police station is and right on the other side of the bridge.”
Hargrove noted “we don’t have to have it on 87. We can have it on our lakes. One of the things we talked about is what makes Boiling Spring Lakes unique? … It’s our lakes and it’s our natural environment. So I think that’s what we really need to consider and focus on as we move this project forward. …
“The key point that we take away from this workshop is that we just can’t plop down a city center anywhere and expect people to come. We have to start small. We have to figure out what our identity is going to be. And then we grow it. …”
When asked to explain how a city center could involve the lake, Hargrove said, “There is an opportunity that the city has for some property around the lake. I can’t really go into any more detail than that, but one of the things that we start with is, let’s say if we could access some property around the lake, we could bring in an upscale restaurant. You start with an upscale restaurant and then you build from there. …
“You got to start small and then you build. If you can imagine it and we can get the land, we can do it, as long as we have the money, of course.”
Hargrove said population growth is a necessity.
“Like we were talking about with the grocery store, we have to increase our population. … That is what’s going to drive the city center master plan. We can’t just build something and expect merchants to come and open up shop. … We have to increase our population base to make any of these things that we want as a city possible.”
The workshop was the first part of planning for the city center.
“I think what we need to do,” Hargrove said, “is collaborate with our grants committee, maybe have some work sessions, so that we can give them some direction of some of the grants that we might be interested in to bring this to fruition.”