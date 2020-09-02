The status of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve in Brunswick County both in congregate living settings and throughout the community.
At one point in late July, there were six ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes and residential care facilities. On Monday, the county reported just three are ongoing and the rest are considered ended after going 28 days without a new positive test.
Southport Health and Rehab is one of the three facilities considered to still have an outbreak; however, both of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovered. There are also three employees who contracted the virus during the spread.
Autumn Care of Shallotte has identified cases among 16 employees and eight residents. All the residents are recovered there as well.
At Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, 24 employees and 13 residents have tested positive. Eight residents are isolated and one is hospitalized as of Monday.
Those nine people contribute to the roughly 100 total active cases in the county as of early this week.
Overall, 1,408 people have tested positive so far in Brunswick County, with 50% of cases aged 49 or younger. Ninety percent of cases are recovered and, as of Tuesday, six patients are in the hospital for COVID-19 and 103 are isolated in 81 homes.
The number of deaths remains at 24, with no passings reported in the last week.
North Carolina as a whole has recorded 169,424 cases, including 2,741 deaths and a presumed 145,884 recoveries.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into “Phase 2.5” beginning this Friday, September 4, at 5 p.m.
In this stage, playgrounds can open; museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity; and gyms can open at 30% capacity. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities and amusement parks must stay closed.
The governor also extended the 11 p.m. curfew on restaurant alcohol sales through October 2.
“It’s important to remember that moving forward doesn’t mean letting up,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, during Tuesday’s press briefing. “It’s the actions of all of us that have gotten us to this point, but letting up on those preventative actions, especially the three Ws (wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, wash hands often), could erase all that progress.”
Across the United States there have been at least 6 million cases and 183,050 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.