Classrooms, hallways and cafeterias at South Brunswick High School (SBHS), South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) and Southport Elementary School were filled with students and parents last week as each campus kicked off its new academic year with open houses.
For the first time in three years the schools were able to welcome visitors into a setting commonly referred to as “normal,” by their teachers and administrators. Segments of the last three school year calendars were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic but the 2022-23 year is shaping up to be the closest thing to normal students have experienced in awhile. When combined with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2019, students in the Southport area have to go back nearly five years to remember what an ordinary school year feels like. Some elementary school students have never had that feeling.
And, none of that is lost on the schools’ staff who must oversee the academic recovery related to the disruptions that have taken place.
“We’re looking forward to having what you might call a normal year,” SBHS Principal Michael Hodges said. “Someone earlier said that it had been awhile since we had a normal Open House. They haven’t had a normal school year in awhile now and that has to impact even more than academics. I can’t imagine how it would affect me as a teenager. It’s tough to deal with not seeing your friends on a day-to-day basis, like you’re used to. It’s tough.”
Following the all but lost 2020-21 school year, when remote learning and social distancing dominated the education landscape, students returned to some semblance of normalcy at campuses in August 2021. COVID-19 still managed to upend portions of the school year, thanks to spikes in case counts, but they spent far more time in classrooms than at home learning remotely.
The focus now is making up for lost time
“I think, probably last year, we saw more [gaps in learning] than what we’ll see this year,” said Hodges. “Hopefully, with last year being a fairly normal year, it is going to help us get over the hump as far as the learning loss. Any time [students are] out of the traditional classroom for that long you’re going to see some of it because it was just so different for everybody. We’re looking forward to a normal school year, and hopefully nothing comes around that sends us home for an extended period of time.”
Rising sophomore Brayden Snow said in her opinion, the pandemic caused changes in people.
“You going from being an extrovert to an introvert,” Snow said. “This year seems to be the most normal in awhile, so we’ll see,” adding that she is looking forward to a more regular school year.
So are the teachers.
“I think it’s been hard and challenging for [students],” said high school dance teacher Liz Doris. “I think all in all they’re all excited too... that they can be back with their friends and just really have a normal year for the first time in five years.”
‘Raise the expectations’
New South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton said one of the things the staff will focus on this year is offering plenty of extra-curricular activities for students. So many after-school clubs, sports and other social activities were lost during the pandemic, and Dalton said he wants students to have a well-rounded experience while they’re at SBMS.
“We want to try to build back up those opportunities for students outside the classroom through extracurriculars, like clubs and activities,” Dalton said. “Our goal for this year is to raise the bar. We want to raise the expectations academically, behaviorally and with extracurriculars to really try to create a culture of excellence here. We feel like it will impact their academic achievement and create a more positive climate as they continue to prepare for high school and beyond. I think all this is what normal is to me.
“I’d love to see us go through a stretch where we can just go to school and build those relationships, and do the things we all got in this business to do.”
Christine Williamson, an adaptive special education teacher at SBMS, is following Dalton’s lead by scheduling field trips and making sure her students have plenty of activities this year.
“[The pandemic] really has affected the EC (Exceptional Children) population and they digressed even more,” said Williamson. “We were one of the first groups that could come back [to school], and that really helped a lot. It’s very important to be here because they thrive better when they’re in school than at home. They need that one-on-one, and that guidance and interaction.”
In-person learning
Some students at Southport Elementary School started off their scholastic careers in the middle of the pandemic, but Principal Peb Bourne says she is starting to see encouraging signs that the kids are making up for lost time.
“They’ve been adjusting very well,” Bourne said. “The test scores are not out yet, but the preliminary results are showing us that proficiency is increasing. It has been steadily rising the further we go along. Our kids have been really resilient and have done very well.”
Jessica Marcell, a new SES second-grade teacher entering the first year of her career, can relate with students as far as remote learning is concerned. Having spent a good part of time at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington learning remotely, Marcell said she is relieved this school year appears to be back to normal.
“All of my experience in college was during COVID times and I had to conform to online learning,” said Marcell. “At least I’m prepared if something like that were to happen again. I would be a little bit more familiar with what to do, but I’m excited to start teaching now that everything is winding down a little bit and getting back to a normal school year.”
Second-grade teacher Spring Richardson said the pandemic forced teachers to think outside the box, and her focus was to “meet the students where they were and go from there.” Seeing the turnout for the SES Open House, Richardson said, demonstrated the importance of being able to meet face to face.
“It establishes a strong sense of community and is a great way to start the school year,” Richardson said. “The kids... always rise above and do more than we anticipate. They’ve done really well with any task they’ve been given.
“We’re excited to have all of the kids back on campus for the regular school year.”