South Middle Principal Scott Dalton

South Brunswick Middle School held its open house Aug. 24. New Principal Scott Dalton said staff is focused on raising the bar at SBMS.

 

Classrooms, hallways and cafeterias at South Brunswick High School (SBHS), South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) and Southport Elementary School were filled with students and parents last week as each campus kicked off its new academic year with open houses. 

For the first time in three years the schools were able to welcome visitors into a setting commonly referred to as “normal,” by their teachers and administrators. Segments of the last three school year calendars were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic but the 2022-23 year is shaping up to be the closest thing to normal students have experienced in awhile. When combined with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2019, students in the Southport area have to go back nearly five years to remember what an ordinary school year feels like. Some elementary school students have never had that feeling.