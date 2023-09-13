The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners during its meeting Sept. 5 at City Hall tabled a resolution to permit aerial spraying as an aid to the lakebed mowing that is in progress.

The staff report states, “As had been expected, the previously mowed lakebeds have begun to regrow. In response to concerns regarding vegetative overgrowth in the dry lakebeds and the inhabitation of rats, mice and snakes, city staff reached out for information from a professional aerial vegetation management firm — Kleen Line, Ltd. — who provided the following information with regard to lakebed spraying.”