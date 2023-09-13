The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners during its meeting Sept. 5 at City Hall tabled a resolution to permit aerial spraying as an aid to the lakebed mowing that is in progress.
The staff report states, “As had been expected, the previously mowed lakebeds have begun to regrow. In response to concerns regarding vegetative overgrowth in the dry lakebeds and the inhabitation of rats, mice and snakes, city staff reached out for information from a professional aerial vegetation management firm — Kleen Line, Ltd. — who provided the following information with regard to lakebed spraying.”
The report states “three separate aquatic labeled herbicides would be utilized, one of which would suppress the sprouting of hardwoods for a minimum of six months. Said products are used in and around water in southeastern North Carolina and are labeled for this intended purpose. A landing zone would be needed close to the lake for the aerial application, which could be completed in as little as a day ‘given good conditions and proper planning.’ Spraying the previously mowed areas is the more economical means to secure the progress made by mechanical mowing. Spraying the unmowed lakebed ahead of the mower will stop further growth prior to the trees/brush being cut.
“In order to apply the herbicides to the lakebed perimeter buffer by hand, crews would need to access private properties to effectively access the areas surrounding the lake, which will require permission from each property owner.”
The cost of the aerial spraying would be approximately $219 per acre with an expected 220-240 acres, according to the staff report. The cost of the applied solutions would be $5.25 per gallon with a target of 80-100 gallons used. Total cost may be between approximately $49,000 and $54,000, the staff report states.
Session on dams
City Manager Gordon Hargrove told the commissioners that the city received a contractor-initiated work change directive in the amount of $120,603 to build a temporary testing facility for the dams reconstruction project. The testing facility will be built on a concrete slab and would have an HVAC system, running water and electricity.
In the staff report, he wrote, “While not explicitly detailed in the contract documents, the need for a testing facility was implied. As a result, the contractor did not include the building of a testing lab in their quote for the project.
“City staff recommends the denial of this work change directive. The city should not be asked to pay for a testing lab that was omitted from the bid documents. Responsibility should be on the designer/contractor to provide this facility.”
During discussion, Commissioner David Mammay proposed that the unused old police station should be considered as a site for the testing facility. The board set a special meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall to further discuss the proposal and other options.
New parks director
Sara Goodwin is now the Parks and Recreation director. After being the senior adult coordinator for the past four years she has accepted her new role “and is excited to continue to be a part of the BSL community,” in a statement on the city website. She will still be involved with the senior adults and youth when her time allows, according to the website.
Kayla Casailinova has been promoted to Community Center supervisor. She was working with the youth and still will as her time allows. “We are excited to have her in this role and to be the first face folks see when they come in,” the website states.
Briefs
• The candidates forum is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Community Center.
• BSL Fire Rescue responded to 22 EMS calls and 24 fire calls, Chief Theresa Tickle said. The new station for the fire department is on schedule to be completed in February, she said.
• The board reappointed Robert Smith to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for a three-year term ending Aug. 18, 2026.
• The next concert at Spring Lake Park is 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. A Class Act will perform. This band plays classic rock, top-20 dance, beach, soul and country music.
• The next citizens forum is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at City Hall.
• Operation Clean Sweep is Saturday, Sept. 23. Meet 8 a.m. at the Community Center.
• The next regular commissioners meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
• The Mayors Cup golf tournament, organized by the Special Events Committee, had 118 golfers, Brenda Hogan said, and “was by far the most successful event that our committee has ever had.”
• As of Sept. 5, East Boiling Spring Road down to North Lake Dam (Crystal Road) has reopened temporarily until work is resumed at Pine Lake Dam.