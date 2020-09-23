Drivers heading down West Brunswick in Southport can’t rely on Short Street as a short cut anymore.
A newly-installed “do not enter” sign deters vehicles from turning onto the one-way road from Brunswick Street, and freshly-painted white arrows now direct cars to enter Short Street from West West Street, and exit right onto Brunswick.
Until last week, drivers have always traveled in the opposite direction.
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said the change was made after speaking with four Short Street neighbors. The group also met with Mayor Joseph P. Hatem and several of the aldermen in separate meetings to talk about the issues.
In their discussions, the homeowners expressed concerns about reckless drivers, and pedestrians and bikers simultaneously traveling through the area.
“They thought that if we could look at reversing the direction of the traffic that it may decrease the possibilities of people being hit,” Coring said.
The reversal should cut down on the number of cars coming from the heavily-traveled Brunswick Street.
Southport resident Robert Creech, who lives at the corner of Short and Brunswick, said he and his wife Kay have already noticed improvements because of the change.
“There’s been a noticeable decrease in traffic on Short Street, especially the large vehicles and trailers that would come down Brunswick Street and then turn up Short Street,” Creech said.
Alderman Lowe Davis, whose driveway is on Short Street, gave kudos to her neighbors for bringing forth the issue.
“It’s barely wide enough for one car to get up and if it’s a truck there’s literally no room on the side of the road for people. People have to squeeze up into people’s yards,” Davis said. “In some cases they actually had to climb over a fence to get out of the way of an oncoming truck.”
Davis added that the route is popular for walkers during the weekends and tourist months.
Debbie Barnes also lives along Short Street and felt it was a good idea from a safety aspect.
“If it keeps someone from getting hurt or to save a life, I’m all for it,” she said.
Other citizens in the surrounding areas aren’t as pleased with the reversal, especially since drivers who exit Short Street are forced to turn right toward Southport Marina and have to wrap back around to West West Street.
“As a former employee of the marina, this will introduce more traffic to the boat trailer parking lot and create more of a traffic hazard there,” said Marlon Morgan of West West Street.
Morgan suggested the change was an effort by the neighbors to reduce noise in front of their homes.
West Brunswick Street resident Sandra Spencer predicts drivers will still turn left off Short Street and go the wrong way on Brunswick as a result of the change.
“It was done without speaking with any of the rest of us who live on this street and I’m not happy about it at all,” Spencer stated. “It’s absurd to close the street basically so that two or three people have better access to their driveways.”
Coring said people have questioned the directional change, but he said it is part of a greater plan to improve the walkability of the city.
“I want folks to know that we are looking at the bigger picture,” he added.
In an announcement last Friday, the city said it would monitor the effectiveness of the Short Street reversal over the next few months.
On Tuesday, new white paint went down along at the streets at the Yacht Basin that is altering the traffic pattern there, as well.
The roads in front of the restaurants are now divided into a single one-way motorist lane and a pedestrian lane. The new pattern starts on West Bay Street, where it intersects with South Caswell Avenue, and extends just past Fishy Fishy Cafe.