Three Brunswick County commissioners recently received appointments to multiple National Association of Counties (NACo) committees for 2023-2024.
NACo President Mary Jo McGuire appointed the following commissioners following the annual conference held this July in Austin, Texas. Over the next year, these commissioners will meet with fellow appointees from across the country at least twice a year to review and make recommendations on public policy issues and legislation.
n Chairman Randy Thompson (District 1): Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee (Homeland Security Subcommittee Vice Chairman).
n Commissioner Pat Sykes (District 3): Immigration Reform Task Force and Veterans (Member) and Military Services Committee (Member).
n Commissioner Frank Wiliams (District 5): International Economic Development Task Force (Member), Resilient Counties Advisory Board (Chairman), and Rural Action Caucus (Member).
This year’s appointments mark the seventh year Chairman Randy Thompson has served on the Homeland Security Subcommittee, and the fourth year serving as subcommittee vice chairman. This subcommittee falls under the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, which focuses on several areas including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.
Commissioner Pat Sykes was reappointed as a member of the Immigration Reform Task Force and the Veterans and Military Services Committee, both of which she has served on for multiple years.
The Immigration Reform Task Force provides a forum for county officials to discuss the impact of federal immigration policy on local governments and communities, and to engage with federal decision makers on matters related to immigration. The Veterans and Military Service Committee develops and highlights county best practices and policies to promote innovative programs, services and benefits for our nation’s military, veterans, and their families.
Commissioner Frank Williams received an appointment as chairman of the Resilient Counties Advisory Board, a NACo initiative focused on strengthening county resiliency by building leadership capacity to identify and manage risk, and allow counties to become more flexible and responsive.
Williams was also reappointed as a member of the International Economic Development Task Force for a fifth year and as a member of the Rural Action Caucus Steering Committee for a fourth year, the latter of which is dedicated to solving the unique issues impacting local communities and economic development in rural America. The Caucus serves as the voice of rural counties before Congress and the White House.
During this year’s conference, NACo members also adopted a resolution introduced by Commissioner Williams for the second year in a row. The resolution shows counties’ support and advocacy for a more streamlined FEMA individual assistance process to help disaster survivors with uninsured or under-insured expenses and needs following declared emergencies like hurricanes.
On July 28, the U.S. Senate passed the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act (Senate Bill 1528), which would create a universal disaster application for survivors seeking assistance to recover from hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and more. The bill amends the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act and would allow FEMA to share information on disaster survivors with other federal agencies to simplify recovery efforts and reduce the burden on survivors after a disaster. The bill will next move to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.
More than 1,400 county officials from every region of the country are represented on NACo’s policy steering committees, ad hoc and standing committees, and various caucuses and task forces. County officials and staff wishing to serve on a policy steering committee apply through their state associations of counties. After receiving a recommendation from the state association, the NACo president confirms the appointment.