County commissioners

Three Brunswick County commissioners recently received appointments to multiple National Association of Counties (NACo) committees for 2023-2024.

NACo President Mary Jo McGuire appointed the following commissioners following the annual conference held this July in Austin, Texas. Over the next year, these commissioners will meet with fellow appointees from across the country at least twice a year to review and make recommendations on public policy issues and legislation.