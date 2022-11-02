Dosher finishes year with $8.1M net gain

Dosher Memorial Hospital has finished the fiscal year with a positive $8,142,072 in net operating revenue, its highest bottom line in years.

Hospitals operate on the federal year calendar, and gross patient revenue was $159,783,035, a 9% increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended September 30. Expenses were $54,648,774, up 10.6%. Deductions from revenue totaled $102,122,062.