Dosher Memorial Hospital has finished the fiscal year with a positive $8,142,072 in net operating revenue, its highest bottom line in years.
Hospitals operate on the federal year calendar, and gross patient revenue was $159,783,035, a 9% increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended September 30. Expenses were $54,648,774, up 10.6%. Deductions from revenue totaled $102,122,062.
According to Susan Daniels, Interim Chief Financial Officer, the hospital ended with 255.4 days of cash on hand with a fund balance of $63,066,330, which was up 11.4% compared with the $55,859,943 fund balance at the end of the previous 2020-21 fiscal year.
The hospital is averaging 28 days to turn accounts receivables to cash and has a very healthy assets-to-liability ratio of 6.6.
“Those ratios tell a good story,” Dosher Trustees Chair Robert Howard said at last week’s monthly board meeting. “It’s a wonderful story.”
Daniels explained how patient revenue contributed to the positive $8.1-million bottom line. She said outpatient revenue increased 12%, from $127.1-million to $142.4-million for the fiscal year, and clinic revenue increased 12.6%, from $6.7-million to $7.6-million.
Other contributing factors were:
• Acute patient days increased 19.7%, from 1,397 to 1,673;
• Swing bed days were up from 167 to 280;
• Emergency room visits were up 14.4%, from 10,597 to 12,131;
• Lab tests were up 7.6%, from 147,658 to 158,890; and
• Imaging visits were up 8.85%, from 27,451 to 29,877.
The financial turnaround has been dramatic for Dosher under its current leadership. The hospital sustained operating revenue deficits of more than $5-million just three years ago.
CMO report
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland reported the hospital is still experiencing hospitalizations from COVID, with three patients admitted for treatment last Monday, the day of the board meeting. The majority of these patients are unvaccinated against COVID, Holland said.
Dosher has amended its face mask policy, said Holland. Masks are still required in all patient care areas in the hospital. In non-patient areas, masks are optional for persons who are fully vaccinated.
New family medicine physician Dr. Laura Strickland has started treating patients at the Oak Island clinic and has been well received, Holland told trustees.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr reported the hiring of three newly licensed registered nurses, and a new assistant manager for the emergency department will start work Nov. 14.
“That’s a good start for us,” said Mohr.
Dosher had seven nominees during the past quarter for a DAISY Award. Awards are presented by the DAISY Foundation and nurses are nominated by anyone – patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinical staff or anyone who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse. The winner at Dosher will be honored sometime in November.
Mohr said Dosher expects a visit Nov. 22 from an inspection team to renew the hospital’s certification for hip and knee replacement surgery.
CEO report
Chief Executive Officer and President Lynda Stanley asked the board to approve a resolution to “improve health equity outcomes in healthcare delivery and experience” presented by the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA).
The focus is to better provide equitable care for all patients affected by congestive heart failure.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to join with other hospitals in the state,” said Stanley.
The resolution states that reports show stark differences in health statuses and outcomes of North Carolinians across racial, ethnic and socio-demographic categories. NCHA will work with hospitals in “evaluating and closing disparities in care, with an emphasis on racial and ethnic disparities,” it states.
Trustees unanimously approved the resolution for Dosher’s participation.
Stanley thanked trustees for tackling numerous topics during the board’s recent annual retreat.
“In the weeks and years ahead, the fruits of your good labor will be shown,” she said.
Stanley invited the board to attend the “Meet Mako” reception scheduled for Nov. 10 in the hospital lobby for the hospital’s new robotic surgical instrument. The winner of the “Name the Mako” competition will be revealed and orthopedic surgeons will make presentations.
Medical credentials
Chief of Staff Dr. Andre Minor presented the list of medical credentials that was unanimously approved by trustees as follows:
Initial appointment – James McCrisken, MD, Cardiology stress tests; Molly Orban, MD, Ophthalmology; Gregory Risk, MD, and Ziaollah Hashemi, MD, Emergency Medicine; Byron Herpich, MD, Tele-hospitalist.
Reappointments – Virgil Bean, MD, and Robert Shaw, MD, Anesthesiology; Brian Groat, MD, Ophthalmology; Claudia Claiborne, MD, and Eugene Sangmuah, MD, Tele-hospitalist.
Additional privileges – Amanda Reynolds, MSN, FNP-BC, stress tests.
Relinquishment of privileges – Alan Oester, MD, Ophthalmology; Kristy Wolske, MD, Radiology; Nikki Silver, PA-C, Orthopedics; Durga Sure, MD, Spine Surgery.