The Brunswick County tax department is trying to complete its property revaluations before the end of the year.
Brunswick County Tax Administrator Jeff Neibauer updated county commissioners on his department’s progress Monday night, telling the board that roughly 60% of the revaluation has been completed. Of the 155,667 parcels in the county, Neibauer said 134,476 revaluations are finished, along with 772 out of 788 neighborhoods. Property values across the county are expected to increase dramatically as Neibauer said current values are more than 60% below the average market price. As of Nov. 1, Brunswick County has added 6,127 parcels in 2022.
“Right now, these are the numbers as of Nov. 1, but it changes daily,” Neibauer said. “Each year the number of residential construction has continued to increase pretty rapidly.”
‘We really don’t have a choice’
Brunswick County conducted its last property revaluation in 2019 when the average sales price of single family residence was $283,000. Niebauer said single family homes in 2022 have an average sale price of $420,000. Such a disparity in values, Neibauer said, would’ve triggered a mandatory revaluation under existing statutes.
“We really don’t have a choice,” Commissioner Marty Cooke said of the revaluation. “We’re growing so fast and everybody can’t just sell their place and move somewhere else, because you can’t afford to move into another one. Valuation is 60% of what the value really is, so we really don’t have a choice.”
Brunswick County has revalued approximately 60% of its commercial properties and is behind its goal of being able to mail out tax notices before the end of the year, Neibauer said. The county is using an outside vendor to help finish the commercial properties revaluation due to staffing issues.
“We lost our commercial appraiser so we contracted that out,” Neibauer said. “We hope to have that finished by the end of the month. It’s just a difficult process to use a vendor and then have to review their work.”
As a whole, property values in Brunswick County are expected to go up by 55.15%, with some municipalities showing much higher increases: Caswell Beach (84.17%), Oak Island (85.01), and Bald Head Island (61.68%) are expected to exceed the average increase with Southport (44.44%), Boiling Spring Lakes (53.68%) and St. James (52.92%) remaining closer to the county norm.
Waiting longer could cost county millions in revenue
When asked by Commissioner Pat Sykes about the repercussions associated with delaying the revaluation a year, Neibauer said waiting any longer could cost the county millions of dollars in revenue generated by the public utilities department.
“You have to do it either way, whether it’s this year or next year,” said Neibauer. “Next year you’re going to have even larger discrepancy in value from market to tax dollars. If you were to postpone it, your public utilities adjusts to what your sales ratio is. Your largest tax payer is your public utilities.
“You could take a big hit to your public utilities.”
According to the schedule currently in place, Neibauer said the tax department plans to mail out notices by the end of January. A former appeals process will start Feb. 1, 2023, when property owners can speak to a county tax representative about the change in value. The Board of Equalization and Review will begin conducting reviews in April. New tax notices are expected to be sent out in July with bills due in September.
Brunswick County currently has between 70,000 and 80,000 homes, Neibauer said.
In other news:
• Commissioners voted 4-1 to uphold a planning board decision on a modification request for RiverSea Plantation. Commissioner Frank Williams cast the lone “no” vote. Commissioners could only vote on whether the planning board properly followed the county’s unified development ordinance when reaching its decision. Developers request to modify the zoning from mixed use to commercial was denied.
• Commissioners Randy Thompson and Marty Cooke wore sworn-in by Superior Court Jason Disbrow. Commissioners unanimously voted to keep Thompson in the role of chairman, while also naming Mike Forte board vice-chairman.