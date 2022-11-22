Maureen Meehan

City Planner Maureen Meehan gives the Southport Planning Board a review of the Oakton major subdivision.

 

 Photo by Eliot Duke

The Southport Planning Board added another development to the city’s growing list of projects during its monthly meeting on Nov. 17. 

City Planner Maureen Meehan provided a review of the Oakton major subdivision, a new 20.51-acre project made up of 42 proposed lots that is located between Fodale and Stuart avenues, west of the Hammocks subdivision and east of Leonard Street. Oakton currently is zoned R-10 with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet and a gross density of 2.05 units per acre. 