The Southport Planning Board added another development to the city’s growing list of projects during its monthly meeting on Nov. 17.
City Planner Maureen Meehan provided a review of the Oakton major subdivision, a new 20.51-acre project made up of 42 proposed lots that is located between Fodale and Stuart avenues, west of the Hammocks subdivision and east of Leonard Street. Oakton currently is zoned R-10 with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet and a gross density of 2.05 units per acre.
An application for the Oakton project originally was submitted in July, 2021. Southport has since updated the city’s Unified Development Ordinance for tree protection and landscape preservation, but developers of the Oakton project are not bound by the new changes.
“At the time of their initial application, the update to the UDO had not been amended,” Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin said. “I would encourage the review committee as it works on this to encourage the developer to bring the preservation rates up to where the UDO is now.”
Planning board members Will Hewett, Chris Jones and Dick Sloan will serve on the review committee for the Oakton subdivision.
“We can’t force them to look at the UDO,” said Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley. “We can ask them to take updates into consideration as the review committee meets and talks with them.”
Southport resident Marjorie Jones spoke out against the Oakton development during the meeting’s public comment period.
“The development will lead to more traffic on Stuart Avenue,” Jones said. “We don’t need more traffic on Stuart Avenue.”
Bullfrog Corner
Henley updated the planning board on several other projects currently underway in Southport. Henley said city staff recently received a revised site plan for Bullfrog Corner where property owners want to add two new floors to the existing building. Hodgin, Jones and Fred Fiss make up the project’s review committee and are expected to meet in the coming weeks.
Carr Insurance building
A review committee for the 115 N. Howe St. project is meeting on Nov. 30 at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. Property owner Frankie Beacham wants to demolish the Carr Insurance office and construct a new three-story building at the corner of Nash and Howe streets. Gustavo Mibelli, Fiss and Hodgin serve on the review committee.
Sunny Point tract
Henley said the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) property that has garnered a lot of attention in the past few weeks originally was intended to be used by the city for a new sewer plant. With Southport no longer planning to build such a facility, Henley said the the planning board has been tasked with answering a new question: “Is it in the best interest of the community to sell the land with its limitations and consider acquisition of a plant elsewhere that would better suit the needs of public works?”
Hewett, Chris Jones and Donnie Joyner are on the board’s review committee for the Sunny Point property.
In recent weeks, the Polote Corporation and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission have expressed interest in the 441-acre property that is located near the MOTSU. Polote would like access to approximately 50 acres on the site for soil that it wants to use for a berm restoration project at MOTSU. The NCWRC wants to use the property for conservation.