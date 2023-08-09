Southport is on a wild goose chase.
Literally.
The city is trying to catch what appeared to be an injured Canada goose that is among a small group that has made the Ed Harper Waterfront Park area in Southport their home in recent weeks.
Kate Marshall, Southport’s animal protective services officer, said the city hasn’t received any complaints about the Canada geese, other than out of concern for the one that seems to be injured.
Two unsuccessful attempts to capture the goose have been made.
“There is one there that appears to be injured … but the problem is, we haven’t been able to capture him because he or she is still mobile, and usually when you get close they go into the water … once they’re in the water, then you can’t really catch them,” Marshall said. “So, we are aware that he is injured. We’re just kind of keeping an eye on him. As long as he’s mobile and still eating, then there really isn’t that much of an issue, but we would sure like to catch him if we could.”
The presence of Canada geese in the area is interesting. They have typically stayed further east alongside the water. If the geese were around Waterfront Park at all last year, Marshall said, it was for a day or two.
“It was maybe three years ago … four years ago, there was a larger group that was hanging out there, but generally they don’t go there because there are people,” she said. “So, they’re in other parts of the river because there’s not as many people around. So that kind of shows you that they are getting habituated to people, so it’s kind of a little unusual. I just think they are there for the view.”
So, what’s the big attraction for the geese? That would be the well-manicured, elevated Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn nearby.
Falyn Owens, a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission extension biologist, said geese thrive on turf grass.
“Parks with ponds and mowed grass next to the ponds is the equivalent of goose paradise because the mowed grass makes for tender food that is unlimited,” she said. “They use the pond as an escape from threats … they can see 360 degrees around them for any threats and they feel very safe.”
Last Thursday morning, nine Canada geese were observed on the Fort Johnston/Garrison lawn preening themselves and enjoying the grass. After a while, a handful of them followed the lead of one goose and slowly waddled in single file across East Bay Street to Waterfront Park.
Why did the geese cross the road?
To get a drink of water.
Although officially named Canada geese, Owens said it’s possible these geese have never lived outside of North Carolina.
Canada geese, like all migratory birds in North America, are federally protected, making it illegal to capture or kill them except through regulated hunting or under a federal permit.
At the same time, Owens noted, Canada geese are classified as a game species and North Carolina has a hunting season for them with a maximum amount that can be harvested and restrictions on the weapons used.
The No. 1 piece of advice Owens has for people is to never feed geese or other waterfowl.
“I think people don’t understand that grass is their favorite food,” she said. But, she added, “they will always eat junk food.”
Food with little nutritional value such as bread or crackers can cause a bone deformity that prevents geese from flying for life, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Canada geese are known for being extremely adaptable, with the ability to thrive in urban and suburban areas. Owens said it is not unusual for them to become acclimated to people.
In the springtime, during the nesting season, the gander can be protective of their babies but geese really are no danger to people.
Marshall said the city is not contemplating any action related to the Canada geese at the waterfront.
“We coexist with wildlife, like our alligators and the fox, and everything else,” she said. “We just let them be and eventually they’ll just move on.”
“Canada geese are really neat animals. I think they’re worthy of our respect,” said Owens. “But I think we need to understand they thrive in places that we normally spend time in, and they don’t need any help from us to do so.”